The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 3, 2024

Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: A plea hearing is scheduled in the case of John Cascone, the former AdventHealth surgeon facing two felony charges of domestic battery, with a prior conviction. He had originally been charged with aggravated child abuse and a felony domestic battery count last November. See: “AdventHealth Surgeon John Cascone Charged with Child Abuse in 2nd Arrest in 4 Years.” The pela hearing is at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













May 25: Torch Run in Support of the Special Olympics: Join law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Florida in a 1-mile run, with athlete arrival at 12:30 p.m., to be ready to run at 1 p.m. Running from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center (61 Sheriff EW Johnston Dr, Bunnell), past the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, turning around at the Flagler County Tax Collector Office, and ending back at the Operations Center.



May 31-June 1: Her Turn Women's Surf Festival: From the organizers: "Join us for Flagler Beach's surf festival, 'Her Turn'. We believe in the magic of the ocean, the art of surfing and the power of bringing women together. Join us in celebrating all three in our special little beach town. All levels welcome! Bring your board and a mentality of fun and community." Friday evening the event starts with a kick-off party at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day begins with yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., and an 8 a.m. start for the competition. See the website here.



June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you're invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League's annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Editorial Notebook: At 5:05 a.m. on Feb. 25, 1995, Benjamin Goldstein, also known as Baruch Goldstein, the Brooklyn physician who migrated to live in the illegal Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, a hothouse of Gush Emunim and other vigilantist anti-Palestinian extremism, entered the Ibrahimi Mosque, also known as the Cave of the Patriarch, in Hebron, where some 800 Muslim worshippers had gathered for prayer. “I’m in charge here and I have to go in,” he said, shoving the sentry aside. He had often been to the mosque to cause trouble. So he was not a stranger there. First he threw a hand grenade into the crowd. Then, with his Israeli-issued Uzi, he emptied four magazines into the crowd until, at 5:15 a.m., while he was loading his fifth magazine, a worshiper smashed his head with a fire extinguisher, knocking him to the ground. Others stomped and beat him until he was dead. He had killed 29 people and wounded 125 in the single greatest act of an Israeli’s mass murder of Palestinians, at least by a single Israeli (the figure pales compared to state terrorism), since 1967. Rabin and Arafat were solidifying the Oslo Accords at the time, with Bill Clinton pretending to help. “The murderer from Hebron opened fire on innocent people, but intended to kill the making of peace. His aim was political,” Rabin said in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, three days after the massacre. He pledged to stick to the peace accords. He said Goldstein “emerged from a small and limited political sector in the people. He grew up in a swamp that has its sources in foreign lands as well as here; they are alien to Judaism, they are not part of us. To him and his ill we say today: You are not part of the community of Israel. You are not part of the national democratic camp to which all of us here in this house are partner, and very many in the nation loathe you. You are not partner to the Zionist deed. You are a foreign body, you are pernicious weeds. Sane Jewry vomits you from its midst. You have placed yourselves out of the bounds of Jewish law. You are a disgrace to Zionism and a blot on Judaism.” Now, I ask you: what, of the words of Rabin, could not be said today of Benjamin Netanyahu, or Itamar Ben-Gvir, or any of those applauding the genocide in Gaza? Incidentally, until Goldstein’s mass murders, Hamas had abided by a prohibition on harming civilians. As Zaki Shehab writes in Inside Hamas, “Raed Zakarneh became the first Hamas suicide bomber. He drove a bomb (wired up with explosives by [Yahya] Ayyash) to a bus stop at Afula and detonated it, killing eight Israelis and injuring forty-four. Ayyash, who was sad to lose Raed for the cause, promised that this was just the tip of the iceberg for what he had planned.” Ayyash was Hamas’s chief bomb-maker. His bombs took the lives of some 90 Israelis before Shin Bet assassinated him in 1996. —P.T.

For the full calendar, go here.



