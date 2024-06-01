The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 1, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here.

Check today's tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

Her Turn Women’s Surf Festival: From the organizers: “Join us for Flagler Beach’s surf festival, ‘Her Turn’. We believe in the magic of the ocean, the art of surfing and the power of bringing women together. Join us in celebrating all three in our special little beach town. All levels welcome! Bring your board and a mentality of fun and community.” Friday evening the event starts with a kick-off party at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day begins with yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., and an 8 a.m. start for the competition. See the website here.

Plant Sale Supporting Master Gardener Volunteers Educational Programs, 9:30 a.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Center at the County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road Bunnell. Friendly Plants, Fruit Trees, Vegetables & Herbs, Gently used tools. Visit our gardens. See our progress. Learn about the facility and the role we play in our community.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Flagler Humane Society Hosts Special Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast. Calling all animal lovers. The Flagler Humane Society is excited to welcome current and future pet parents to a special adoption event sponsored by Simparica Trio. The event will spotlight pets that have been at the shelter for over 30 days. Highlights include:

Half-off the price of adoption for any pet that has been at the shelter for over 30 days

for any pet that has been at the shelter for over 30 days Ice cream treats & photo booths for pups and their people

for pups and their people Free heartworm testing for the first 100 dogs

for the first 100 dogs Exclusive offer code for Simparica Trio (sarolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) that protects against heartworm disease, ticks & fleas, and roundworms & hookworms

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:





May 25: Torch Run in Support of the Special Olympics: Join law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Florida in a 1-mile run, with athlete arrival at 12:30 p.m., to be ready to run at 1 p.m. Running from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center (61 Sheriff EW Johnston Dr, Bunnell), past the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, turning around at the Flagler County Tax Collector Office, and ending back at the Operations Center.



June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: The orange color over the United States is most notable of all–orange, not just for what Statista intends it to mean, but for its association with that other orangeade we have been afflicted with roughly since 2015, when it jumped the pages of the New York Post to invade us down to our follicles. Orange, the wonderful Alex Theroux (Paul’s brother), now in his 84th year, the author of Darconville’s Cat, An Adultery and Laura Warholic, but also if those two great collections on The Primary Colors and The Secondary Colors, classics still considered too minor against their worth (one day they’ll glitter)–orange, I was saying, is the wife of blue, the colors that apparently identified all second basemen in the National League’s inaugural season in 1881. “In China,” Theroux tells us, “orange stands for power and happiness, where it is also the auspicious hue of celestial fruit and the color of pride, hospitality, marriage, ambition, benevolence, what Ann Landers with her characteristic preschool rhetoric calls, I believe, a ‘day brightener.’ ” And this, which shades a bit closer to the unpresidential subject at hand in these, the leeward weeks of the hushmoney trial: “Many street prostitutes in the slum courts and side streets of Mexican cities, having an odd sense of what will attract men, often wear orange lipstick and orange fingernail polish.” But to the subject at hand: the map above, which breaks hearts whatever the color when it is other than green, since we still live not just in a world but in a country that finds such ample room for second, third, fourth class citizens, not to mention the non-citizens, who are just rapists and worse, according to the color of the man who really should be wearing it by now. Speaking of his cellmate: Theroux wrote The Secondary Colors in 1996, but like all good writers inebriated by clarity, he knew, he just knew, and wrote this: “ “Bill Cosby, an opportunistic, face-pulling buffoon, in my opinion, not a comedian, maybe because of the shameless and incessant spate of commercials he does on TV, looks to me not black, but orange.” Again, he must have meant that orange they wear at the Flagler County jail, and at San Quentin, as I recall. —P.T.

Now this:









