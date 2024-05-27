The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance: It is Memorial Day. All government offices are closed.

Palm Coast hosts a Memorial Day Ceremony at 8 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy. NW, Palm Coast (1/2 mile west of the Flagler County Library). Parking is available along Corporate Drive and at the Library.

Flagler County hosts its Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. in front of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, featuring special guest speaker retired United States Marine Corps Col. Mark Thieme. He was appointed in 2023 by Governor Ron DeSantis to the position of executive director of the Florida State Guard.

Flagler Beach hosts its Memorial Day ceremony at 3 p.m. at Veterans Park, 105 S. 2nd Street, Flagler Beach.













In Coming Days:





May 25: Torch Run in Support of the Special Olympics: Join law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Florida in a 1-mile run, with athlete arrival at 12:30 p.m., to be ready to run at 1 p.m. Running from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center (61 Sheriff EW Johnston Dr, Bunnell), past the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, turning around at the Flagler County Tax Collector Office, and ending back at the Operations Center.



May 31-June 1: Her Turn Women's Surf Festival: From the organizers: "Join us for Flagler Beach's surf festival, 'Her Turn'. We believe in the magic of the ocean, the art of surfing and the power of bringing women together. Join us in celebrating all three in our special little beach town. All levels welcome! Bring your board and a mentality of fun and community." Friday evening the event starts with a kick-off party at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day begins with yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., and an 8 a.m. start for the competition. See the website here.



June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: I find it odd that in our war-remembrance ceremonies, so richly irrigated with wanton wasted blood, we always remember only the more recent wars, or–since there have been so many, since the United States has seemed incapable of staying out of war for more than a couple of years at a time, if that–the most recently sensational: those wars that can still yield the odd survivor or twelve who could be featured (used, exploited, usually with their sordid or senile consent) at the ceremonies so the rest of us can put hand to heart or salute or clap and wave little flags while playing moments of silence and pretending we’re heartbroken even as we snap this for Instagram and that for X while scrolling for the latest cat video and begging for the ceremony to end so we can shop or cruise wastelands of our own choosing. For we are a civilization, aren’t we? Maybe we don’t care, or prefer not to remember, World War I or all the wars before it, because that act of remembering would be an indictment of our inability–our refusal– to put an end to these wars, a refusal armored in the insulating but ultimately meaningless language of honor, valor, courage: all those values that we regurgitate in ceremonies as sun-broiled as they glorify a cult of death since they enable us to go on fighting, and worse, to go on fighting wars that, as with every single war since August 9, 1945, without exception, have not protected, let alone enhanced, our freedoms, but compromised them, retracted our moral standing, reduced us to a fortress barely dissimilar from, say, Mali, Malawi or Myanmar, but with nukes, dollars and pretensions. For that matter, why do we remember only our wars? What hierarchy would the very god we invoke in those ceremonies countenance that an American life lost at Khe Sanh in 1968 ranks on a higher plane than a Vietnamese–even a Vietcong–life, even from the same battlefield? Or on a higher plane, more memorable plane, than the life of a poor nameless schmuck killed at the Battle of Hastings, or at Agincourt, or of an errant “Sarasin,” as Islamophobes like to put it, running away from Poitiers in 732? The hierarchies give us structure and comfort, but maybe the hierarchies of loss and remembrance are at the root of our inability to connect across time, space and cultures as human beings, otherwise how else would we go on dehumanizing and massacring each other? By necessity, the cope of memorial days must be as limited as our memories. We could not handle them otherwise. We would not have the capacity to go on, to keep killing, if our ability to memorialize were more full-hearted as as unlimited as humanity’s history of carnage. We remember so few of the dead so we can kill another day. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



