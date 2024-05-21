The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 21, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: Pre-trail day before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.
Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.
The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
Keep in Mind: The City of Palm Coast will be conducting a maintenance upgrade on the reclaimed water distribution system today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which will require a complete shutdown of all reclaimed water services south of the Cigar Lake Pump Station, located at 4019 Royal Palms Parkway. This maintenance initiative will impact all commercial and residential customers in several areas, including the Town Center, Flagler Palm Coast High School, and the residential communities of Hidden Lakes, Toscana, and Grand Landings, as well as City irrigation sites in these areas. This maintenance involves installing a valve and additional piping to enhance the system’s capacity for future improvements.
|In Coming Days:
May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.
May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.
Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.
Notably: It was on this day–Wednesday, May 21, 1969, the day Nixon named Warren Burger Chief Justice, the day Apollo 10 reached and circled the moon, the day Ian Smith, the prime minister of what was then known as Rhodesia (present-day Zimbabwe), submitted a proposed constitution to enshrine white-rule supremacy over the Black majority in perpetuity, the day the press ignored what I am about to write next–that Shirley Chisholm, the New York representative and the first Black woman elected to Congress (and the only woman, Black or white, to retire from Congress in Palm Coast) delivered one of her most famous speeches, though not from the floor of the House, as is usually assumed, but as those “extension of remarks” members of Congress add to the Congressional Record, as if they had delivered the speeches. It was about women’s rights. The historian John Meacham in The Soul of America incorrectly writes that “Chisholm of New York spoke out in the spirit of the time to introduce the Equal Rights Amendment.” No, that would be Michigan Democrat Martha W. Griffiths, “who is generally given the largest share of credit for enacting the amendment,” the New York Times reported on March 23, 1972, a day after the amendment finally cleared both chambers of Congress on an 84-8 Senate vote. (The article was not in lead.) Alice Paul had written the first version of the amendment in 1923, when it was introduced in Congress on the 75th anniversary of the Seneca Falls women’s convention. But Chisholm delivered a good speech all the same, one of her most famous, unmentioned though it was in the Times. See the speech in the final quote below. Incidentally, the Rhodesia vote went the white supremacists’s way. There were 228,000 whites in Rhodesia at the time, and 4.8 million Blacks. 81,584 whites were eligible to vote. 6,634 Blacks were. The vote carried to give white perpetual supremacy by a 3-1 margin. But the referendum would not have cleared even today’s reactionary Florida Supreme Court, because it wasn’t single-subject. It also asked voters whether they wanted independence from the British monarchy. Seven years later, in a culmination of the so-called Bush war, Blacks toppled the white regime and Zimbabwe was established.
—P.T.
Mr.Speaker, when a young woman graduates from college and starts looking for a job, she is likely to have a frustrating and even demeaning experience ahead of her. If she walks into an office for an interview, the first question she will be asked is, “Do you type?”
There is a calculated system of prejudice that lies unspoken behind that question. Why is it acceptable for women to be secretaries, librarians, and teachers, but totally unacceptable for them to be managers, administrators, doctors, lawyers, and Members of Congress.
The unspoken assumption is that women are different. They do not have executive ability orderly minds, stability, leadership skills, and they are too emotional.
It has been observed before, that society for a long time, discriminated against another minority, the blacks, on the same basis – that they were different and inferior. The happy little homemaker and the contented “old darkey” on the plantation were both produced by prejudice.
As a black person, I am no stranger to race prejudice. But the truth is that in the political world I have been far oftener discriminated against because I am a woman than because I am black.
Prejudice against blacks is becoming unacceptable although it will take years to eliminate it. But it is doomed because, slowly, white America is beginning to admit that it exists. Prejudice against women is still acceptable. There is very little understanding yet of the immorality involved in double pay scales and the classification of most of the better jobs as “for men only.”
More than half of the population of the United States is female. But women occupy only 2 percent of the managerial positions. They have not even reached the level of tokenism yet No women sit on the AFL-CIO council or Supreme Court There have been only two women who have held Cabinet rank, and at present there are none. Only two women now hold ambassadorial rank in the diplomatic corps. In Congress, we are down to one Senator and 10 Representatives.
Considering that there are about 3 1/2 million more women in the United States than men, this situation is outrageous.
It is true that part of the problem has been that women have not been aggressive in demanding their rights. This was also true of the black population for many years. They submitted to oppression and even cooperated with it. Women have done the same thing. But now there is an awareness of this situation particularly among the younger segment of the population.
As in the field of equal rights for blacks, Spanish-Americans, the Indians, and other groups, laws will not change such deep-seated problems overnight But they can be used to provide protection for those who are most abused, and to begin the process of evolutionary change by compelling the insensitive majority to reexamine its unconscious attitudes.
It is for this reason that I wish to introduce today a proposal that has been before every Congress for the last 40 years and that sooner or later must become part of the basic law of the land — the equal rights amendment.
Let me note and try to refute two of the commonest arguments that are offered against this amendment. One is that women are already protected under the law and do not need legislation. Existing laws are not adequate to secure equal rights for women. Sufficient proof of this is the concentration of women in lower paying, menial, unrewarding jobs and their incredible scarcity in the upper level jobs. If women are already equal, why is it such an event whenever one happens to be elected to Congress?
It is obvious that discrimination exists. Women do not have the opportunities that men do. And women that do not conform to the system, who try to break with the accepted patterns, are stigmatized as ”odd” and “unfeminine.” The fact is that a woman who aspires to be chairman of the board, or a Member of the House, does so for exactly the same reasons as any man. Basically, these are that she thinks she can do the job and she wants to try.
A second argument often heard against the equal rights amendment is that is would eliminate legislation that many States and the Federal Government have enacted giving special protection to women and that it would throw the marriage and divorce laws into chaos.
As for the marriage laws, they are due for a sweeping reform, and an excellent beginning would be to wipe the existing ones off the books. Regarding special protection for working women, I cannot understand why it should be needed. Women need no protection that men do not need. What we need are laws to protect working people, to guarantee them fair pay, safe working conditions, protection against sickness and layoffs, and provision for dignified, comfortable retirement. Men and women need these things equally. That one sex needs protection more than the other is a male supremacist myth as ridiculous and unworthy of respect as the white supremacist myths that society is trying to cure itself of at this time.
–Shirley Chisholm, Extension of Remarks, May 21, 1969.
