The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. See the drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. –>









Today at a Glance:

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The City of Palm Coast Public Works Department hosts its Touch-a-Truck event, ‘Connecting Our World to the Future’ from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Park Street in Central Park featuring more than 75 vehicles from multiple agencies. Details here.

2024 Bartram Living History Fest at Alpine Groves Park: The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the St. Johns Cultural Council, hosts the 2024 Bartram Living History Fest at Alpine Groves Park, this year commemorating the 250th anniversary of naturalist William Bartram’s historic visit to Florida. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alpine Groves Park (located at 2060 State Road 13, St. Johns) will see crafts tables, historical demonstrations, and tours of the park’s historic buildings in celebration of Florida history from the early 18th century to today.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

LGBTea Social at Flagler Tea Company, 4 to 6 p.m. at 208B South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All ages. Join us for an all-ages tea social during the winter-spring season on second (2nd) Saturdays each month. Flagler Tea Company offers a variety of teas, refreshers and gluten-free baked goods. We work to create spaces in our county for togetherness and unity, while often visiting local businesses that support our cause. Remember to bring payment to buy your tea and gluten-free pastries.

‘First Date,’ at St. Augustine’s Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32.50, including fees. Book tickets here. The 2012 musical takes the audience through the first meeting of Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles set up by friends and family. The two have nothing in common: Aaron is a conservative banker, Jewish, and looking for a meaningful relationship, while Casey is an artist and a little too funky for Wall Street. With the influences of their friends and family (played out in their imaginations) as well as the effects of social media (Google, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube personified), this first date seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all. With a contemporary rock score, FIRST DATE gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:





May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: My memory of reading Stormy Daniels’s Full Disclosure at the same time as I read Bob Woodward’s Peril is that Full Disclosure was much, much better written (not a difficult feat when the writers are of the Bob Woodward-Thomas Friedman variety), it was more affecting than I’d expected, it was more revealing about his excremency Donald Trump’s character than most profiles (“You’re a porn star and you don’t drink?,” he’d once asked her: his depthlessness and prurience of his inquiries were, are, just like that), that it was a love story–not at all involving the excrescence of course, but her own child, and her eventual husband Glendon Crain–and that Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory (a survivor of chronic child rapes), is her own Margaret Thatcher. I have not kept up with the ongoing trial. I find anything involving Trump to be more revoltingly pornographic than most porn on the market. But the headlines alone suggest that Daniels surprised the jury and everyone else who hadn’t read her book with her smarts and forthrightness and Betty Friedanism. She’s right when she tells you almost halfway through the book, before Trump’s appearance, which she is about to write about: “Okay, so did you just skip to this chapter? Quick recap for those just joining us: my life is a lot more interesting than an encounter with Donald Trump.” The encounters with Trump are unremarkable and tawdry because of him, not her, and get tawdrier when he sends his goons to threaten her and her daughter. I wouldn’t have needed to watch her testimony to know that, based on Full Disclosure, she almost certainly nailed it, and him, with a few nails from the true cross to boot. —P.T.

Now this: Txtng is killing language. JK!!! – John McWhorter









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



