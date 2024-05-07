The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. Another Citizenship Academy class graduates. The council approves a state grand enabling the city to design the four-laning of Old Kings Road south of Palm Coast Parkway. See the full agenda here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:





May 4: The 1964 Arrest of 16 Rabbis in St. Augustine: Palm Coast Historical Society and Museum Presents a Free Speaker Event: "The June 18th, 1964 Arrest of 16 Rabbis in St. Augustine... and Why It Matters" By Speaker Dr. Michael Butler. At the Palm Coast Community Center, 10 a.m. Free refreshments served at 9:30 a.m. Please register at www.parksandrec.fun or call 386-986-2323. Sponsored in part by Florida Humanities, the City of Palm Coast, and Visit Flagler



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 8: Law Enforcement Memorial Service: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office hosts the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service at 7:45 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 61 Sheriff E.W. Johnston Drive, off of Commerce Parkway, in Bunnell. The service commemorates Flagler County's fallen law enforcement officers through the years and includes the traditional wreath-laying at the Law Enforcement Memorial. All are welcome.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Editorial Notebook: Watching Bill Maher’s New Rule segment–“Quiet on Set”–from mid-April, the one about the abuse of child actors morphing into the supposed hypocrisy of criticizing Ron DeSantis for Ron DeSantis’s criticism of Disney supposedly sexualizing children and as long as we’re at it, what about drag queen story hour, I got the impression Maher was taking a kitchen-sink approach to a series of subjects that repeats the rankest old prejudices: it’s one thing to point out the child-screwing at Nickelodeon and the rehiring of a molester by Disney. No one would ever doubt that child-entertainment factories, though probably not nearly as much as churches, have their predators. But to then immediately go to drag queen story hour puts the two on the same plane of aberration, which they most definitely are not. The whole idea of drag queens is to normalize something that, to my way of thinking, is as unremarkable as different color hair or eyes, but for the alleged sexual element that only the phobes–the dragophobes, the honomphones, the sexophobes, basically all the Savonaralas of the world–obsess about. The connection Maher made between predatory studios and the “hypocritical” of DeSantis was dishonest enough: DeSantis did not go after Disney’s predators. He went after Disney as a business. He may have had a pont doing even that much. But that’s not what Maher was referring to. He stretched his claim for a laugh and a little shock value in defense of DeSantis. Worse: Maher’s segue from child predators to drag queens is the very same bigotry of equating, say, gay teachers with pedophiles. You’d think we were over that by now. Not Maher. He wants his laughs. He went on: “Maybe it’s time to admit that sometimes, drag queen story hour is more for the queen than the kids.” Says who? “Sure, kids love a clown, but does the clown have to have tits?” Not only is the joke vulgar. Not only is it drag panic. But it happens to be its very own kind of piggish sexism. Why the hell should a clown not have “tits”? But that was the bend of the whole segment: set ups for laughs soldered by a little convention-busting shock. It was shallow. It was bigoted. It was poorly informed. And unlike Jon Stewart or John Oliver, there was zero informational value. Maher reverses what Oliver and Stewart do. For the latter two, the laughs are incidental, or at least the lubricant byproduct of their riffs and outrage. For Maher, the punch line comes first. Everything else is contrived to that end, whether it stuffs a circle peg into a square or not. In “Quiet on Set,” it was all squares and round pegs. —P.T.

Now this: Video: Bill Maher’s Quiet on Set









