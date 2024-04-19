The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 19, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Friday Night And Saturday: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show focuses on sexual assault awareness, with guests Kerry Cook of “Women with Wings,” the sheriff’s victim’s advocates Deanna Uhl and Brianna Miller. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

Flagler Supervisor of Elections Voter Registration Drives at Matanzas and FPC: Supervisor of Elections staff will be at Matanzas High School during all lunch periods on April 12, and at Flagler Palm Coast High School, again during all lunch periods, on April 19, in voter registration drives. If you can’t wait, go here.

Town Hall Meeting with Palm Coast Council Member Cathy Heighter, 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. It’s a free and public event for which you may sign up here. Through the Strategic Action Plan process–that is, the city council’s goals–each council member has prioritized engaging with Palm Coast residents to foster a stronger community connection and ensure that all voices are heard in shaping the future of the city.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Billy Strings at St. Augustine Amphitheater, 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine. Call the box office Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otherwise see the amphitheater’s website, or click for tickets here. Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Strings is nominated for three awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Me/And/Dad), Best American Roots Song (“California Sober” feat. Willie Nelson) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“High Note” with Dierks Bentley).













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: From Statista: “March was the 10th hottest consecutive month on record for each respective month of the year, according to new data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The average global surface air temperature was 14.14°C last month (57.9°F), which is 1.68°C (3°F) warmer than in the late 1800s, when many countries started burning fossil fuels en masse. March also saw the highest monthly value on record for sea surface temperatures outside of the polar latitudes, with an average of 21.07°C (69.93°F), which is marginally above the 21.06°C recorded for February. “The global average temperature is the highest on record, with the past 12 months being 1.58°C above pre-industrial levels”, Samantha Burgess Deputy Director of Copernicus Climate Service said. “Stopping further warming requires rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.” And hurricane season is ahead.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



