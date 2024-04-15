The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 15, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today is the deadline for filing your taxes.

: The trial of Marcus Avery Chamblin enters what is expected to be its final day as prosecution and defense submit their closing arguments and a jury of 12 deliberates. Arguments are in Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s courtroom, Room 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Chamblin, 29, is one of two co-defendants facing first degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of of Deon O’Neil Jenkins and the wounding of another man, Shakir Terry, as they sat in a car at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway early the morning of Oct. 12, 2019. Chamblin’s co-defendant, Derrius Bauer, is to be tried in September. See:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: A little too much bad entertainment and violence in its bready circuses had something to do with the end of the Roman empire, at least in Rome. The decline and fall of the American empire (what John Updike described in Toward the End of Time as “the beer-blurred gleam of defeat”) cannot possibly be so entirely divorced from the amount of pisswater Americans choose to drink, pretending it’s beer. That Bud Light, Budweiser, Heineken and Coors still dominate half the top eight beers consumed is cause for a national commission on the order of the one Johnson called to study violence or the one that produced the Nation at Risk report in 1983. That we have never stopped being a nation at risk since, or amplified the risk in the last few years, coincides with the inescapable reality that too many Americans have bad taste in beer. The surge in mircobreweries was a good sign, and surely had something to do with Obama’s election, but it’s clearly not been enough. You need help, America. —P.T.

