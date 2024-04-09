The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night:
Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: The trial of Marcus Avery Chamblin enters its second day with opening arguments this morning at 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s courtroom, Room 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Chamblin, 29, is one of two co-defendants facing first degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of of Deon O’Neil Jenkins and the wounding of another man, S.T., as they sat in a car at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway early the morning of Oct. 12, 2019. Chamblin’s co-defendant, Derrius Bauer, is to be tried in September. See:
- Marcus Chamblin’s Defense Loses Almost All Key Motions It Sought Ahead of Circle K Murder Trial
- Circle K Murder Trial of Marcus Chamblin Is Set for April 8, With Co-Conspirator’s Trial Soon to Follow
- 2 Arrested in ‘Targeted’ Circle K Murder in 2019 Following Extensive Investigation of 15 Months
- Search Warrant in Palm Coast’s B-Section Suggests Target In Sight in Circle K Murder Investigation
- 2 People Shot in a Car on Palm Coast Parkway, 1 Killed, 1 Wounded, Assailant at Large
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.
The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]
The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. 10 a.m. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.
Flagler County History Academy II, presented by the Palm Coast Historical Society at 4 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. A free seminar today by Ashley Gonsalez, who will talk about the lost town of Neoga, in Flagler County: Someone used to live here.
The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.
The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
|In Coming Days:
April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.
April 11: 2024 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is hosting the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The pitch competition is open to the public.
April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.
May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.
May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.
Notably: An item on the front page of the New York Times on this day in 1908: “ST. PAUL, Minn.–Knute Ohnstead died here today from starvation after an attempt to fast for forty days in order to demonstrate his theory that the mind controls the body and that mind is mightier than matter. Ohnstead’s fast lasted 31 days.” Mind over.
—P.T.
Now this: Hitchens on the Buckley-Vidal romance:
In just a few years, it seemed, the triumph of the religious was complete—and it was marked by the increasing number of beards. In the immediate aftermath of the Grand Mosque siege, Saudi men had tended to trim their beards. They did not want to be associated with the hairy excesses of the rebels. But as the 1980s passed, facial hair made a comeback. Religious conservatives gloried in their long and luxuriant Islamic beards. Sprouting defiantly from every facial follicle, the Salafi beard became the badge of piety, superiority, and the capacity to inspire fear. You could easily identify the religious police as they advanced toward you in the street. They looked like a posse of menacing Juhaymans. Every face of authority seemed to be conspiring to shut down Saudi society in the early 1980s. In fact, the Mabahith and the mutawwa answered to different masters. While the Mabahith were government officials taking their orders from the Ministry of the Interior, the mutawwa were comparatively unregulated: their network of local committees for the “promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice” gave them the character of freelance vigilantes, taking their cue from the local pulpit. A strong king or local princely governor could have called them sharply to heel. But following the capture of the Grand Mosque, there was not a member of the royal family inclined to do so.
Lacey, Robert (2009-08-29). Inside the Kingdom: (Kindle Locations 1599-1609). Penguin Publishing Group. Kindle Edition.
–From Robert Lacey’s Inside the Kingdom: Kings, Clerics, Modernists, Terrorists, and the Struggle for Saudi Arabia (2009).
