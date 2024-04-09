The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night:

Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: The trial of Marcus Avery Chamblin enters its second day with opening arguments this morning at 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s courtroom, Room 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Chamblin, 29, is one of two co-defendants facing first degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of of Deon O’Neil Jenkins and the wounding of another man, S.T., as they sat in a car at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway early the morning of Oct. 12, 2019. Chamblin’s co-defendant, Derrius Bauer, is to be tried in September. See: