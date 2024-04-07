The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, April 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Live Jazz Concert to Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month: Jazz lovers are in for a treat when the North East Florida Jazz Association (NEFJA) presents its annual Jazz Appreciation Month concert on Sunday, April 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Daytona Beach, 352 South Nova Road. Tickets are $50 for members, $55 for non-members. This year, there will be an all-star jam highlighting some of the hottest international and regional Jazz musicians. Featured artists will include NEFJA’s vice president and world-renowned Jazz keyboard player Doug Carn, saxophonist Billy Harper, and trumpet player Freddie Hendrix performing together on stage for the first time. Completing the roster of outstanding musicians are popular local favorites Lawrence Buckner on bass, and drummer John Lumpkin. For more information and tickets, contact Muriel McCoy (386-445-1329), Carolyn Hawkins (386-793-0182), Chez Jacqueline (386-447-1650) or go to NEFJA.org.

AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork’d, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW–American AAssociation of University Women–has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30pm, March 31, April 7, 14 at 2:00pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.





April 11: 2024 MedNexus Innovation Challenge, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The University of North Florida, in partnership with the City of Palm Coast and Flagler Schools, is hosting the 2022 MedNexus Innovation Challenge. The pitch competition is open to the public.





April 14: Whitney Lab 5K, 8 a.m., River to Sea Preserve Trails, Marineland. Lace up your shoes for marine science!Join us as we commemorate 50 years of science and discovery at UF Whitney Lab with a 5k Race! Run, walk, or jog with us at the beautiful River to Sea Preserve trails (or anywhere with our virtual option) to celebrate this historic anniversary and support marine conservation. This year's featured animal - the redfish (Sciaenops ocellatus)! All 5K proceeds will go to the Whitney Laboratory gift fund, a fund that powers the lab's programming including community lectures, public education, facilities improvements, public events, and critical student experiences at the lab. It is essential to operating all the programs at the lab! Race limited to 200 participants. Cost: $40, and $45 on the day of the race. Register here.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: A quick shout-out to two forgotten men of history, one very good–Bartolomé de las Casas–and one not so good, but interesting: James of Vitry. As Howard Zinn points out in his depressing history of this country and its hegemonic spheres, by 1550 the European genocide of natives in the Caribbean (“through murder, mutilation or suicide”) had wiped out 250,000 natives on what was to be Haiti alone, the people known as the Arawaks. By 1650, they had been eradicated. It was Las Casas, a one-time slave-holder himself, who first brought to Europeans’ attention the limitless cruelty of Spaniards in the (to them) New World, Spaniards who “thought nothing of knifing Indians by tens and twenties and of cutting slices off them to test the sharpness of their blades,” and how “two of these so-called Christians met two Indian boys one day, each carrying a parrot; they took the parrots and for fun beheaded the boys.” Las Casas had arrived in Haiti in 1508, when “there were 60,000 people living on this island, including the Indians; so that from 1494 to 1508, over three million people had perished from war, slavery, and the mines. Who in future generations will believe this? I myself writing it as a knowledgeable eyewitness can hardly believe it.” He was a rare voice against genocide. James of Vitry, also known as Jacques de Vitry (1160-1240), did the same thing in the Levant during the latter part of the Crusades. The mass murders there were less genocidal in that Europeans and locals had no epidemiological differences, so the mass deaths of the Americas that followed Europeans’ introduction of diseases did not happen in the Levant. There, mass deaths were restricted to wars and enslavement. Like las Casas, de Vitry, a dour puritan sort, was a believer in the cause, a preacher and a participant of the crusades. Unlike las Casas, he never converted, he never let his conscience replace his prejudices, he never abjured the crusading ideology. He only found it wanting, and in so doing, revealed to what extent the enterprise had never really had anything to do with anything spiritual or redeeming, and everything to do with rape and rapine: “I found that the men born in this land were called Pullani, which in French is translated as Poulains. They alone acknowledged that they were under my concern and jurisdiction. It was hard to find one in a thousand who was willing to keep his marriage lawfully for they did not believe that fornication was a mortal sin. They have been spoiled from childhood and they are utterly devoted to the pleasures of flesh. They were unaccustomed to listening to the Word of God and seemed to regard it as worthless. I found, moreover, foreigners who had fled from their own lands as outlaws because of various appalling crimes. Having cast aside their fear of the Lord, they were corrupting the whole city by their wicked deeds and evil example.” Writing of the city of Acre, where he had landed (in present-day Israel): “The city was everywhere filled with prostitutes, and because these prostitutes paid higher rents for their lodgings than did other people, not only laymen but even churchmen and some members of the regular clergy rented out their lodgings to public prostitutes through the whole city. Who would be able to list all the crimes of this second Babylon, where Christians refused baptism to their Saracen servants, even though these Saracens earnestly and tear fully begged for it?” By then Acre was one of the few cities on the Levantine coast that the crusaders had not lost to the reconquering Muslims, and it, too, would soon fall to Egypt’s brutal Mamluks. Vitry went on to preach in Tyr, Sidon (“which the Saracens hold”), Beirut, Byblos and Tripoli, cities of my childhood, and seems to have had a better time there, preaching his rabid Islamophobia (“I uncovered to them to the best of my ability the deceit of Mohammed and his damnable teaching, because some of them were limping along, as if hesitating between the law of the Christians and that of the Saracens.”) He eventually returned to Rome, where he died a cardinal after warring against heretics in Liege and, apparently, having a hand in that other too-little known genocide of the Albigensians in southern France, at least in its last years. —P.T.

