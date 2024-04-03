The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected].

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler County Republican Club holds its monthly meeting starting with a social hour at 5 and the business meeting at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The club is the social arm of the Republican Party of Flagler County, which represents over 40,000 registered Republicans. Meetings are open to Republicans only.













In Coming Days:



For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 7: AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork'd, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW--American AAssociation of University Women--has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.





Notably: Denialism is everywhere. Covid denialism. Anti-vaxxers. Election denialism. Global warming denialism. Putin denialism. Denialism of Israeli atrocities. There are even a few who still deny that Tom Friedman is a horrible writer. In 2009, long before the plagues of Donald Trump–but maybe auguring them–Michael Specter wrote a whole book on the subject: Denialism, on anti-vaxxers, “the organic fetish,” racism deniers, the absurdity and stupendous waste of abstinence-only programs. Then there’s the mother of them all: Holocaust-denialism. Not just the Shoah, but Turks’ denials of the Armenian genocide (it’s a crime there to suggest Turkey was responsible). The other day someone dropped a comment below the Conversation item on “The Problem With Shaming People for Auschwitz Selfies.” The commenter was incensed that the caption to a photo of the death camp referred to its location in Poland. It wasn’t Poland. It was Poland under occupation, It was Third Reich land, so it couldn’t possibly be Poland, and Poles had nothing to do with the Holocaust–a fallacy long discredited: Poles, like the French, like some other Europeans, played tacit and sometimes not so tacit roles in abetting the Holocaust, just as FDR did by minimizing the atrocities and suppressing Jewish immigration. So this is the new denialism: we had nothing to do with it because we were under occupation. In 2018 Poland passed a law criminalizing any suggestion that Poles were complicit in the atrocities. “Apart from raising the very questions about the role of the Poles in the Holocaust that the drafters apparently want to hide, are we not past such self-serving posturing over one of history’s greatest crimes?” asked a New York Times editorial. Poland actually justified it as following the lead of other European laws banning Holocaust-denialism. Protest convinced the government to remove the criminalizing portion of the law, and the following year it was further weakened. But clearly the denialism has its adherents. Denialism must be its own euphoric addiction. Nothing rational explains it. But don’t 69 percent of Americans believe in angels? And is that so different? —P.T.

Now this:









