The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 30, 2024

67th Annual Cracker Day at County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, all day. Admission is $20 per person, which includes a BBQ meal as long as you pay cash. Enjoy a BBQ Lunch, Bull Riding, Steer Riding, Steer Saddlin’, Sack Races, Jackpot Barrel Racing, Chute Doggin’, Ribbon Ropin’, Chicken Chase, Pig Chase, Boot Race. Bring your friends and family for the Flagler County Cattlemen’s Association Cracker Day. It’s a Rain or Shine Event.

Annual Spoonbills & Sprockets Cycling Tour: One of the nation’s most iconic roadways, Spoonbills & Sprockets returns for the 11th year in 2023, on April 1. Heading into the new decade of this ride, it’s revitalized and ready to be your most memorable experience as you cycle 15, 37, 62 or 100 miles along the A1A Scenic Byway. Why A1A? No other stretch of highway reaches deeper into America’s history than the A1A Scenic & Historical Coastal Byway. Register here. This iconic 72-mile stretch of A1A along the coastline of St. Johns and Flagler counties is filled with recreation, adventure, nature and scenic beauty. Florida’s Historic Coast has been part of American history for 500 years, and we’re excited to share a look at one of the nation’s greatest destinations with you. The Friends of A1A is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection, preservation, promotion and enhancement of the A1A All-American Road. Based on core values of transportation and safety, responsible, managed development, beautification of the scenic highway and surrounding communities, education and community outreach, and economic development and tourism, we strive to make our communities better, safer and more beautiful for residents and visitors to the A1A Scenic Byway.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30pm, March 31, April 7, 14 at 2:00pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.

“Wait Until Dark,” at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. , 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here . 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had apparently been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin. When the woman is murdered the situation becomes more urgent. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated Sam in the woman’s murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and with the help of a young neighbor, figures out she is the victim of a bizarre charade. But when Roat kills his associates, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between the two. Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules, so when darkness falls she turns off all the lights leaving both of them to maneuver in the dark until the game ends.













April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 7: AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork'd, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW--American AAssociation of University Women--has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.





In medias res: It’s become automatic. Or really it’s always been so in a country bred for paranoia in its politics, as Richard Hoftsadter taught us. Crack? The CIA did it. Covid? The Chinese did it. Biden? The deep state, the illegal votes, the Arawaks did it. Bridge collapse? The migrants at the border did it. NPR reported: “Andrew Tate, an online influencer with 9 million followers on X who has been indicted on human trafficking and rape charges in Romania, claimed without evidence that that the ship had been “cyber-attacked” in a post viewed 13.4 million times. […] Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook elementary school mass shooting, which Jones has falsely claimed was a “false flag,” amplified Tate’s baseless suggestion to his own 2.2 million X followers, saying “A cyber-attack is probable. WW3 has already started.” […] Other online accounts, many also carrying subscription checks on X, suggested the disaster was linked to their own pet hot-button issues, from the war in Gaza to a vaccine-related “medical emergency” to corporate diversity policies.” We can only be surprised that Agenda 21, the United Nations, something French and anything Muslim or gay isn’t connected to the disaster yet, though it was heartening to learn how quickly emergency responders shut down traffic on the bridge. But “that octopus of paranoia,” in Philip Roth’s phrase (in Operation Shylock) is all a tradition as old as Cotton Mather. “[T]he Islamist’s paranoia extends to a kind of thwarted narcissism,” Martin Amis wrote in the aftermath of 9/11. The observation was too limiting, though he’s written enough for us to know that he wasn’t absolving the West. —P.T.

