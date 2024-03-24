The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls “master energy healers.” The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.

Warbirds Over Flagler Fly-In at County Airport, a two-day air show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Rd, Palm Coast, $5 per carload. The family-friendly event offers fun and thrills for everyone that showcases past and present foreign and U.S. airpower with static displays of vintage and modern military aircraft and vehicles, warbird flybys, a kids’ zone, and music. There will also be plenty of food and beverage vendors. Gates open on both days at 10 a.m. so attendees can begin to enjoy the music, vendor booths, and static displays. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon Saturday with the national anthem, a few words by dignitaries, and a Warbird Parade Flyby. Between 1 and 6 p.m. there will be dozens of warbird flybys and RC aircraft demonstrations.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]









Caryl Churchill’s ‘Vinegar Tom,’ at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone’s program notes: Caryl Churchill’s VINEGAR TOM, written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.

The DeLand Outdoor Art Festival: The 59th annual festival will be held at Earl Brown Park, 815 S. Alabama Ave. Admission is free. Fine artists from throughout the Southeast will be competing for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and awards. The festival offers a craft section with items for sale ranging from handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps, infused products, to carved wooden toys. Festival planners believe the event will attract more than 135 artists and crafters. More than 6,000 spectators came to the festival during its two-day event last year. As usual, country, folk, bluegrass, blues and other musical performances will be going on throughout this year’s festival. Entertainers will be on stage between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Food ranging from Greek salads to popcorn, Bar-B-Q, Kettle Korn to Home Made Ice Cream and much, much more to tempt and satisfy your pallet. Festival goers are encouraged to sign up in the information booth for the Spectator drawing of $100 to be spent on fine art & crafts. The drawings are held every hour both days from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, The West Volusia Beacon newspaper will continue its tradition of sponsoring the Youth Division of the festival. Casey Marshall, a local graphic designer, is sponsoring the division. The division features artwork from students throughout West Volusia. Other sponsors include: City of DeLand; the DeLand Department of Parks and Recreation; Tinker Graphics and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate. Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:





March 23: The Doo Wop Project at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets $64 to $74, book here. The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.





March 23: F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman's expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she's going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.



March 26: Daytona State College Open House for Flagler Palm Coast Campus: You are invited to attend the Open House at DSC's Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about our associate & bachelor's degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available to answer any questions you might have about college. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship. This event features a dual enrollment workshop at 5:30 p.m. and a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Reserve your spot here.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: “Discovering the recordings of Canadian pianist Glenn Gould (1932-1982) might be one of the most important moments of any listener’s life. No other 20th century performer conveys a musical wisdom so peerless, a communicativeness so all-encompassing and a beauty so unquenchable,” Patrick Giles wrote in Salon (remember Salon?) in an April 2000 appraisal. I had that moment in my late teens of the early 1980s, just before or just after he died of a stroke two days after his 50th birthday. I’d been listening (discovering is an overused word, but it ‘s the right word here) to his Goldberg Variations, his second version of which had just been issued in 1981 to the sort of acclaim more in the league of Taylor Swift than a classical pianist. Vladimir Horowitz had that kind of response, though Horowitz was more of a romantic showman than the punctilious artist Gould was, and Horowitz specialized in false notes, making him often difficult to listen to. (There are limits.) But Gould, too, had his annoying quirks. He was all annoying quirks, whether it was his habit of only eating scrambled eggs, the way he wore gloves cut off at the knuckles when he played, his refusal to perform in public past a certain year, all of which is really irrelevant, but this isn’t: when Gould played, he hummed. He hummed. You could hear it. Keith Jarrett had that problem too, though it was a lot less intrusive. Gould’s humming really interferes with the experience, and in some cases ruins it. There’s that. There’s also the interpretations themselves. When you’re young, Gould amazes you with his technical virtuosity. The guy plays the piano with an unheard of precision, or at least so it was back then. But he also plays it with the sort of precision that can become a caricature of itself, at times making Mozart sound like Bach and Bach sound like Brahms. I’m exaggerating a little, but not when it comes to Mozart: I cannot hear him play Mozart. He plays him as if Mozart were a pair of shears trimming the gardens at Versailles, at ridiculous speeds that eliminate all of Mozart’s charms and muffle all of Mozart’s subtleties beneath Gould’s insistence on dominating every note with what he thinks rather than what Mozart wants you to feel. (Gould hated Mozart.) But all the harshness aside, Glenn Gould will always be the pianist you’ll end up listening to, and for the most part, being fascinated by, even if it’s not always enjoyable in the morose sense of the term. Edward Said called him “The virtuoso as intellectual.” —P.T.

Now this:









For the full calendar, go here.




