The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Weather: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

A1A cleanup postponement notice: Due to the weather forecast, today’s A1A Cleanup has been rescheduled to Saturday April 13.

Warbirds Over Flagler Fly-In at County Airport, a two-day air show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Rd, Palm Coast, $5 per carload. The family-friendly event offers fun and thrills for everyone that showcases past and present foreign and U.S. airpower with static displays of vintage and modern military aircraft and vehicles, warbird flybys, a kids’ zone, and music. There will also be plenty of food and beverage vendors. Gates open on both days at 10 a.m. so attendees can begin to enjoy the music, vendor booths, and static displays. Opening ceremonies will be held at noon Saturday with the national anthem, a few words by dignitaries, and a Warbird Parade Flyby. Between 1 and 6 p.m. there will be dozens of warbird flybys and RC aircraft demonstrations.

Free Youth NCCAA Sports Clinic at Holland Park: The annual National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Sports Clinic will be held on March 23, 2023. at James F. Holland Memorial Park and Palm Harbor Golf Club between 8:30 am and 1:30 am. This free event promises a morning filled with fun and skill-building exercises. The clinic will offer free soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, and golf sessions. Professional coaches and collegiate athletes representing the NCCAA will be on hand to provide guidance and support as participants learn and practice fundamental skills. Baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball clinics will take place at James F. Holland Memorial Park, while the golf clinics will be held at Palm Harbor Golf Club. Participants must arrive early to register and secure their spot in these exciting sessions.

The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.









The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman’s expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she’s going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.

Caryl Churchill’s ‘Vinegar Tom,’ at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone’s program notes: Caryl Churchill’s VINEGAR TOM, written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.

The Doo Wop Project at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets $64 to $74, book here. The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning: tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith. Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Florida History and Cultural Festival: The DuVals: The First Family of Florida, noon at Anderson-Price Memorial Building, 42 N Beach Street

Ormond Beach. Free. The Ormond Beach Historical Society hosts the Florida History and Cultural Festival on March 23. The festival includes several museums, authors, artists, and historical artifact collectors and exhibitors. The folklorist presentation, occurring from 2:15-3:15 pm, features William Pope DuVal who was appointed the first governor of Florida in 1821. DuVal was responsible for establishing a government for Florida, creating a capital, and spreading American culture. Together with his wife Nancy Hynes, Gov. DuVal spurred population growth for the new colony. Governor DuVal and his wife are portrayed by David Fussell and Kathy Kniery. Kniery and Fussell are Florida storytellers who have been crafting their stories together over the past 8 years. Together they perform stories about the history and folklore of Florida and family. Funding for this speaker series is provided in part through a Florida Humanities Community Project Grant with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and in partnership with the Ormond Beach Historical Society.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

“Wait Until Dark,” at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had apparently been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin. When the woman is murdered the situation becomes more urgent. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated Sam in the woman’s murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and with the help of a young neighbor, figures out she is the victim of a bizarre charade. But when Roat kills his associates, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues between the two. Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules, so when darkness falls she turns off all the lights leaving both of them to maneuver in the dark until the game ends.

The DeLand Outdoor Art Festival: The 59th annual festival will be held at Earl Brown Park, 815 S. Alabama Ave. Admission is free. Fine artists from throughout the Southeast will be competing for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and awards. The festival offers a craft section with items for sale ranging from handmade jewelry, clothing, soaps, infused products, to carved wooden toys. Festival planners believe the event will attract more than 135 artists and crafters. More than 6,000 spectators came to the festival during its two-day event last year. As usual, country, folk, bluegrass, blues and other musical performances will be going on throughout this year's festival. Entertainers will be on stage between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Food ranging from Greek salads to popcorn, Bar-B-Q, Kettle Korn to Home Made Ice Cream and much, much more to tempt and satisfy your pallet. Festival goers are encouraged to sign up in the information booth for the Spectator drawing of $100 to be spent on fine art & crafts. The drawings are held every hour both days from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, The West Volusia Beacon newspaper will continue its tradition of sponsoring the Youth Division of the festival. Casey Marshall, a local graphic designer, is sponsoring the division. The division features artwork from students throughout West Volusia. Other sponsors include: City of DeLand; the DeLand Department of Parks and Recreation; Tinker Graphics and the Florida Department of Transportation.













In Coming Days:





March 26: Daytona State College Open House for Flagler Palm Coast Campus: You are invited to attend the Open House at DSC's Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, Palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m. Learn about our associate & bachelor's degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available to answer any questions you might have about college. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship. This event features a dual enrollment workshop at 5:30 p.m. and a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Reserve your spot here.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive's Arts and Culture Writer, Releases 'Crows and Ravens' Book."





Notably: It is Akira Kurosawa’s birthday. He was born in 1910. He died in 1998. He lives on through 50, 60 great films. No need to stretch this one out, because you’ll need every minute of the next two hours and twenty minutes to watch “Dersu Uzala,” one of his very best (based on a Russian memoir by Arsenev, the Captain in the movie). It’s Saturday. Take a break. You won’t regret it. The cinematography alone, shot on location in the Siberian taiga, will keep you hooked. —P.T.

Now this:









