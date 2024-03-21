The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 21, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris. And isn’t that the only thing that matters today?













In Coming Days:







March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



March 23: F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman's expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she's going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: Today is Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson’s birthday. The preacher-manager, the sunniest man in Bunnell, is 62. Wish him a happy birthday. He’s not been having an easy time of it, facing some of those private challenges some of us do that upend life and turn us into fulminating Jobs, but Jackson, as always, is keeping his cheer. He is the Job of the last chapters, not the earlier ones. Happy Birthday Alvin, and we are rooting for you and yours. —P.T.

Now this: (But imagine her talking to cancer.)









