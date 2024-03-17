The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 17, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Caryl Churchill’s ‘Vinegar Tom,’ at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 3 p.m. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone’s program notes: Caryl Churchill’s VINEGAR TOM, written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



March 23: F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman's expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she's going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Byblos: It’s Library of America Day. Today’s delivery: Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s Novels, Stories and Poems. Gilman, like last month’s writer (whose name I have already forgotten) would have been one of those writers whose name doesn’t readily trigger extasies so much as the question: who? But then a little wallpaper begins to remind you. The yellow wallpaper, that story most of us, many of us anyway, had to read in our used thousand-page anthologies either in high school or college. That one-hit-wonder Gilman, who turns out not to be a one-hit wonder after all. It takes reissues to rediscover. Of course “The Yellow Wall-Paper” is here, not just one, but the manuscript version, too (I have not read that one yet: the dullish summary below is based on a previous reading of the standard version). She wrote a little criticism, less than two dozen stories, including one called “When I Was a Witch” and one called “If I Were a Man” (“That was what pretty little Mollie Matthewson always said when Gerald would not do what she wanted him to–which was seldom,” and with that opening line, we’re into the grip of needing to know who this wily pretty little Mollie is, and will she kill her husband in the end–for pretty little Mollie is actually wife to Gerald), a couple of novels: With Her in Our Land and Herland, plus poetry. Her collection, In This Our World groups them under three headings: “The World,” “Woman” and “The March.” The word “Gothic” appears in the first line of LOA’s brief summary of Gilman. When you Google her name, one of the top results is a drop-down menu I hope Gilman’s soul never sees through yellowed time: “Why was Charlotte Perkins Gilman important?” (Answer, dropped down: “During her lifetime, Gilman worked to promote woman suffrage, the professionalization of domestic work, and the social purity movement (which sought to abolish prostitution and establish a common “age of consent”.) As for “The Yellow Wall-Paper,” in case you are preparing for one of E.D. Hisch’s tests about what you absolutely have to know to avoid the guillotine: John and the narrator have rented a colonial mansion, “a hereditary estate, I would say a haunted house,” where the narrator can rest from an illness her physician husband John, who “scoffs openly at any talk of things not to be left and seen and put down in figures,” does not believe she has, though he is treating her and manages her hourly prescriptions. “He is very careful and loving, and hardly lets me stir without special direction.” He is also controlling and patronizing. He doesn’t let her have the room she wished they’d taken on the first floor. “He hates to have me write a word.” All activities are discouraged. But she writes, from a room with atrocious yellow wall paper that commits “every artistic sin,” and “when you follow the lame uncertain curves for a little distance they suddenly commit suicide.” The narrator has just had a baby but was separated from it because of her illness. It’s post-partum depression to our eyes, but to her husband and the rest of her family, it’s an invention, a conceit, an indulgence, an ironic twist on the blame: it’s all in your head. Actually, it’s all in the wall-paper, which gradually becomes the narrator’s doors of perception. Gilman’s device is simple and ingenuous. The paper is a mirror to the narrator’s slow degradation as she slowly unmoors herself from John, with the occasional snide aside (“I suppose John was never nervous in his life”) while the patterns in the paper take on life, little by little as if sucking the life out of her: “There is a recurrent spot where the pattern lolls like a broken neck and two bulbous eyes stare at you upside-down.” At first the wallpaper oppresses her with its ugliness but then becomes her. The story’s obvious limitation is the coherent narration throughout: a woman losing grasp of life as she knew it would not know to write so lucidly. That suspension of disbelief is the accepted deal with Gilman. It can’t be resolved. Although we also don’t know whether this is memoir or testament–at least we’re not given hints, though we know know it’s more memoir than fiction. The wallpaper is biography, almost autobiography: “On a pattern like this, by daylight, there is a lack of sequence, a defiance of law, that is a constant irritant to a normal mind.” She supposedly improves, at least according to how she reports John reacting, but she is only degrading further, talking about burning the house, “creeping” about the room, demolishing the paper as if to free the souls within, and herself. The paper had been a reflection of her prison, her prison a reflection of her society, starting with her husband. —P.T.

Now this:









