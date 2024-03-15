The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 15, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Presidential Primary Early Voting is available today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations. Any registered and qualified voter who is eligible to vote in a county-wide election may vote in person at the early voting site. According to Florida law, every voter must present a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote. If you do not present the required identification or if your eligibility cannot be determined, you will only be permitted to vote a provisional ballot. Don’t forget your ID. A couple of secure drop boxes that Ron DeSantis and the GOP legislature haven’t yet banned (also known as Secure Ballot Intake Stations) are available at the entrance of the Elections Office and at any early voting site during voting hours. The locations are as follows:

Flagler County Elections Supervisor’s Office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Rep. Paul Renner will sum up the legislative session and talk about all that bacon her brought home in his last year as Speaker of the House. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Caryl Churchill’s ‘Vinegar Tom,’ at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone’s program notes: Caryl Churchill’s VINEGAR TOM, written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.













In Coming Days:



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



March 23: F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman's expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she's going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: I’m with the guy in the video below. We used to go to Disney pretty often until a few years before Covid. We were seasonal pass holders. We stopped, more out of wear and tear than cost at the time, thinking we could try again in a few years. We haven’t, and haven’t had the desire to: Disney, already a gentrified experience back then, is neo-feudalism now: if you’re not in the earning brackets of the nobility, you’re indebting yourself to go there. Disney has no disincentive to stop raising prices. The market of wealthy spenders is ever-expanding–not in the United States, but worldwide. So if the U.S. is tapped out of suckers willing to spend $250 for a night at what Disney calls its budget resorts, there’s always the Brazilian, Argentine and the rest of the Latin American market, which has the double advantage of sending suckers here in our winter (such as it’s been anymore), their summer. Europeans are getting a bit shy about visiting the United States, places like the gunshine state especially: they don’t want to be blown away at random. But Asians still seem willing to risk it. So Disney isn’t about to run out of a customer base willing to be robbed blind. Still: our son Luka, being an employee on Disney property (but not a Disney employee: he’s with Mars), gets a few free Disney passes among his perks. He got us a couple. We thought we’d celebrate Cheryl’s birthday there one of these weekends. No deal. You have to “reserve” to go into a park. And all the “reservations” for those specialty tickets are booked until the days of 100 degree heat. Disney is not for Floridians anymore. At least not those with Mar-a-Lago zip codes. We can always look forward to the splash pad at Holland Park. I hear it’s reopening soon. Or maybe Wawa. That’s always an experience. Incidentally, I think the pilgrimage to Mecca, a pilgrim-tourist destination since well before Muhammad, is experiencing the same Disney syndrome. —P.T.

Now this:









