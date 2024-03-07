The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of dense fog in the morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.
Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.
Read Across Flagler Literacy Night, 4 to 6 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park in Town Center at Town Center, with storywalks, free books (banned books not included), entertainment, crafts, a bake sale, and Amar Shah, author of the Play the Game Series. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Flagler County and presented by Flagler Schools.
Bill Ryan’s Zoom For You: The Story of Hernandez: Bill Ryan, Flagler County’s indomitable historian, offers a free zoom lecture on “Hernandez, Our first Hispanic member of Congress,” at 4 p.m. at this link (You can Dial by your location 646 931 3860 Meeting ID: 811 3735 8286 Passcode: 922395) or on Facebook Live. If you happen to be at the Willis L. Miller Library in Valdosta, Georgia, you can visit Bill in person.
|In Coming Days:
March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."
March 13: Palm Coast Imagine 2050 Phase 2 Kick-Off Public Meeting or the Imagine 2050 comprehensive plan update, marking a significant milestone in shaping the city's future. As part of this process, the city has organized two community conversation workshop meetings to delve into the community's themes and core planning values, derived from extensive public engagement efforts during Phase 1. There are two opportunities to participate: the first workshop is from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Wing of City Hall, located at 160 Lake Ave, Palm Coast. The workshop will include a presentation and small group discussion. This event is open to the public, welcoming all residents who wish to contribute their ideas and perspectives to the comprehensive planning process. A comprehensive plan is essentially a roadmap that guides the future growth and development of a community. It's like a big-picture plan that outlines where new homes, businesses, parks, roads, and other essential city components should go and how they should all fit together. Think of it as a blueprint for building a better Palm Coast that meets the needs and desires of its residents, both now and for generations to come.
Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.
March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.
March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.
April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.
For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected].
Notably: Note the United States’ ranking in violations of rights: systematic. No surprise. No wonder we need the Bhagavad Gita. From Statista: Last year, the Middle East and North Africa received the worst score of the regions on the Global Rights Index with an average of 4.53. Analysts write that while Qatar has seen progress, this low score is partly due to the ongoing use of the kafala system in the Gulf countries, which continues to leave migrant workers open to severe human rights abuses. The MENA region was followed by the Asia-Pacific with 4.18, Africa with 3.84, the Americas with 3.52 and Europe with 2.56. Trade unionists and workers were murdered in eight countries in 2023. These include Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Eswatini, Guatemala, Peru and Sierra Leone. As this infographic shows, only a few select countries received the green mark of approval – all of which are in Europe. The rest of the world shows a less hopeful picture, with 87 percent of countries having violated their workers’ right to strike in 2023, up from 63 percent in 2014.”
When Bernie came on, the congregants voiced their euphoria. “Is this old opera house gonna stay standing after this event?” Sanders said. He was both in the moment—referencing the weekend’s whistle-stop tour of Merrimack, Concord, Dover, Keene, and beyond—and playing his greatest hits. “The corporate media and the establishment said, ‘Bernie is a nice guy, but his agenda is crazy,’ ” he said. He playfully cited his so-called “radical” ideas: equal pay for women, unions, free public higher education, Big Pharma being “not only greedy, they are bloody corrupt.” After an abbreviated stump speech, he concluded that his slogan, “Us, not me,” is also a “profound moral and political state.” “We are better human beings when we are compassionate—when my family cares about your family, when your family cares about my family,” he said. The crowd erupted; it felt good to hear a thousand people cheering for compassion. Sanders turned around, took a “group selfie” with the ecstatic crowd, and headed to a canvass launch in Concord. Everybody else filed out to a song by the Doobie Brothers, hopped up on political resolve and takin’ it to the streets. Sanders’s lead in the polls was climbing. That night, in Keene, he drew the biggest crowd of any candidate this year, accompanied by the bands Twiddle and Sunflower Bean.
–From “’Which Side Are You On?’: Bernie Sanders Storms Through New Hampshire,” by Sarah Larson, The New Yorker, Feb. 10, 2020.
