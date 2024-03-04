The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













In Coming Days:



March 7: Read Across Flagler Literacy Night, 4 to 6 p.m. at Palm Coast's Central Park in Town Center at Town Center, with storywalks, free books (banned books not included), entertainment, crafts, a bake sale, and Amar Shah, author of the Play the Game Series. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Flagler County and presented by Flagler Schools.



March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



April 3: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, April 3, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources.



Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:



Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition



Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals



Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares' Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative



Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares



On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services



Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services



Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information



Tablet program - free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following: Medicaid Food stamps; Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)



And more from additional community partners. Stop by to check out all available resources.





Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community.



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.







Notably: Every once in a while I struggle through one of Plato’s non-Republic dialogues, especially the more obscure ones, at least to see what I’m missing in What Must Always Be Known. Most of the time I come away disappointed, partly by my stupidity, because three quarter of the exchanges pass so far above my head that Fire Flight could catch them and fly them to Halifax hospital’s trauma unit, and partly by Socrates’ unbearableness: the guy really was a prick. There’s no way around it. A funny prick, a smart prick, a mind-twisting prick, but a prick nonetheless, and judging from the number of times his interlocutors call him a prick, if in not so many words (Plato being a prick and a prude), Plato knew it, and loved to point it out. Callicles calling him out in the Gorgias is priceless, so is Voltaire in his article “Angel,” in his Questions on the Encyclopedia: “Socrates, as we know, had a good angel. But it must’ve been the bad one that drove him. Only a very bad angel would have a philosopher running from house to house to tell people, by questions and answers, that the father and the mother, the tutor and the child, are all ignorants, are all imbeciles. The guardian angel then has all sorts of trouble keeping his ward from the hemlock.” So I’ve been trying to make my way through the Euthydemus, a very funny riff on sophists that really should be a pleasure to read especially in our ecology of Foxes and Carlsons. But I’ve had a rough time. So as I usually do when a book seems a bit more impenetrable than usual, I turn to Goodreads, that hyper-democracy of reading that would have driven Plato up his cave walls, and where I’m always rewarded. I found this, by one of the readers: “I fear other readers may also find this extended satire on Sophism longer than strictly necessary. In order to help busy people make better use of their time, I offer this new translation, where I have taken the liberty of abridging and modernizing the dialogue in a few places:

EUTHYDEMUS: My brother and I are the greatest philosophers in the world. Ask us anything. CLEINAS: Like what? EUTHYDEMUS: Okay, here’s your starter for ten. Is a thing the same as itself, or is it a different thing? CLEINAS: Huh? SOCRATES: [whispers] You’re supposed to say it’s the same as itself. CLEINAS: Ah… it’s the same as itself. EUTHYDEMUS: I shall demonstrate to you that you are wrong. Consider a door. Do you maintain that it is always a door? CLEINAS: I do, of course. EUTHYDEMUS: But what about when it is ajar? [General applause for EUTHYDEMUS’s brilliant philosophical insight] EUTHYDEMUS: I’ll let my brother do the next one. DIONYSODORUS: Why do elephants paint their toenails red? CLEINAS: I do not know. DIONYSODORUS: It is so that they can hide in cherry trees. CLEINAS: But, I have never seen an elephant in a cherry tree? DIONYSODORUS: Proves it works then! [More applause] CRITO: Are these clowns real philosophers? SOCRATES: Hey, you’re smarter than you look. —P.T.

Now this:









