The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:

Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.

Notably: Well, we missed it again, though at least now we know where Sally Hunt had probably been hiding: the Carnival of Binches was earlier this month, between Feb. 11 and 13, in Binche, Belgium, that little town to the west of Charleroi, not far from the French border. It is the ultimate street festival, declared a World Heritage by UNESCO, which tells us: “With roots dating back to the Middle Ages, Binche’s famed celebration ranks as one of Europe’s oldest surviving street carnivals. Since the beginning of January, an atmosphere of merry industriousness pervades the town as thousands of Binchois produce lavish costumes and participate in drum rehearsals and themed balls. On Shrove Sunday, which marks the official beginning of the carnival, Binche’s streets and cafés come alive with roving hordes of masqueraded merrymakers. The Mam’selles, men dressed in extravagant female attire, are particularly prominent on this day. The carnival culminates on Mardi Gras, when the legendary Gille characters make their appearance. After an elaborate ceremonial dressing rite, several hundred Gilles sporting red, yellow and black costumes, replete with ostrich-feather hats, wooden clogs, bells and wax masks with small spectacles, parade through the town to the beat of the drum. Pierrots, harlequins and peasants follow the processions, intermingling with costumed revellers and local brass and clarinet bands. Dancers, stirred by traditional tunes played on the viola and drum, perform an assortment of steps including the perennial favourite, fittingly called the pas de Gille. The day’s events reach a climax with the Gilles’ dancing in the Grand Place under fireworks.” Next time, we’ll head for Knokke le Zoute. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



