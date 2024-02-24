The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The 9th Annual Native American Festival is at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 per person, Kids 12 and under FREE! See details here.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Flagler Historical Society Annual Meeting, 1 to 3 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. All welcome. There will be guest speakers, election of officers, a presentation of 2024 projects and plans, refreshments. For more information, call 386/437-0600.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Race of the Runway for Rotary: Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts the 13th annual Race of the Runways for Rotary 5k Run/Walk at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport at 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast. Money raised goes to supporting Rotary’s seven areas of service in the community and beyond. The race starts at sunset on the runway of the Flagler Executive Airport. The course is marked by airplane landing lights and the searchlight of a circling helicopter. Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by wearing glow-in-the-dark clothing and accessories. There will be prizes for the best ‘bling’. This is the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach’s largest fundraiser of the season. Those unable to make the event may participate virtually or make a donation on the race website at https://www.runway5kflagler. com/. Awards will be given per age group and to all Kiddie-Race participants. Event t-shirts and this year’s collector finisher medal modeled after the PBY Catalina airplane will be available for the first 500 people registered. For registered race participants, the after-party with pizza, pasta, salad, cookies and beverages is included. Guests of participants can purchase after-party tickets for $5 in advance at: https://www.runway5kflagler. com/

Race packets will be available the night before the race on Friday, February 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the administration building of the Flagler Executive Airport. Day of race packet pickup will begin at 4:00 p.m. Parking is free for the event; follow directional signs.









Woody Allen’s ‘Don’t Drink the Water,’ at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:





Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Feb. 26: Joint Workshop on 5-Year Public Safety Plan: The Flagler County Commission, the Palm Coast City Council and Sheriff Rick Staly hold a joint workshop to discuss a five-year public safety plan for Palm Coast and the county, at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.



Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



Storytime: “Bewitched” is one of Edith Wharton’s more creepily beloved ghost stories–those ghost stories she seemed to clank out as if in competition with Henry James though this one was written in 1926, ten years after he died: she was still competing with his ghost). “Bewitched is full of sinister ambiguities. Two farmers and a deacon are summoned to Prudence Rutledge’s homestead in the dead of winter. One is from North Ashmore, another is from “the old Bearcliff,” the third is from Lonetop. You get the drift here: these are twisted, unhappy places. Prudence, whose name is not a coincidence though she seems more meek than prudent (“It was doubtful, indeed, if anything unwonted could be made to show in Prudence Rutledge’s face, so limited was its scope, so fixed were its features”), tells them her husband has been meeting Ora, the dead daughter of Sylvester Brand (the one from old Bearcliff), who had also lost his wife, and now lives with his youngest and favorite daughter, Venny. He and the others are disbelieving even after they question the matter-of-factly adulterous Saul Rutledge. They decide to stake out the next evening’s meeting between ghost and Saul. On the way home they have carriage trouble and Brand decides to make his way, first alone, then as the others join him, “to that abandoned house by the pond” where the two lovers meet. They see the imprint of bare feet in the snow. So it is Ora, they decide. But they are “light footprints,” Wharton slips in, suggesting a child, not Ora. It’s dusk. Brand crashes through the shack’s door. He has apparently armed himself with a revolver somewhere along the way. It’s dark inside (in what ghost story is it ever light?). There’s a gunshot and a cry. Bosworth, the third man, who had also gone in, “seemed to see something white and wraith-like surge up out of the darkest corner of the hut” before hearing the revolver shot. The two men come back out, never verifying what, if anything, has been shot, never inquiring further, never wondering what that cry was, who it belonged to. Brand, who appears not to have qualms to shoot his dead daughter, seems convinced it’s Ora: “Better here than in the church-yard,” he says. They go home. The next day news spreads that Venny is dying of pneumonia. She is buried three days later. Everyone in the story is oblivious to th connection between the shooting and the death, or, more accurately, the child’s footprints in the snow, pneumonia-begetting, and the death. The implication to the reader is that she is the one who had been walking barefoot, god knows why, to the hut, unless she’s the one who’s been having an affair with Rutledge, and Brand knew very well who he was shooting at, but they all pretended otherwise to keep the order of propriety, this being New England,, and so on and so forth. At least that’s my reading of it. Please: click on the link, read the story, and tell me where my footsteps in my snows have gone astray. I happen to find the story more humorous than anything else, and can’t stop imagining it as an SNL skit. This is no slight on Wharton: I prefer her to James, and think her stories–her prose, her cardiac psychology–irresistible. But I found this story too quirky to be anything screw-turning, and if it is to be creepy, it’s for the wrong reasons. —P.T.

Now this:









