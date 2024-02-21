The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Sarah Welker, facing a felony child neglect charge, is scheduled to plead out before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 2:30 p.m. See the arrest affidavit here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. See the full agenda here.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected].













In Coming Days:



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The Economist in its December 7 issue ran an erroneous editorial that began: “If you want to understand how desperately Israelis and Palestinians need peace, consider what would become of them in a state of perpetual war. Against a vastly superior Israeli army, the Palestinians’ most powerful weapon would remain the death and suffering of their own people. Israel’s fate would be woeful, too, if it wants to be a flourishing, modern democracy. If Israel permanently relies on its army to subjugate the Palestinians, it would become an apartheid-enforcing pariah. Israelis carrying out daily acts of oppression punctuated by rounds of killing would themselves be corrupted. For two peoples locked in a violent embrace, peace is the only deliverance.” Here’s the correct version: If you want to understand how desperately Israelis and Palestinians need peace, consider what has become of them in a state of perpetual war. Against a vastly superior Israeli army, the Palestinians’ most powerful weapon remains the death and suffering of their own people. Israel’s fate has been woeful, too, as it claims to want to be a flourishing, modern democracy. But Israel permanently relies on its army to subjugate the Palestinians. It is an apartheid-enforcing pariah. Israelis carrying out daily acts of oppression punctuated by rounds of killing have themselves been corrupted. For two peoples locked in a violent embrace, peace is the only deliverance. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



