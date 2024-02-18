The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 18, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Sunday Night: Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Woody Allen’s ‘Don’t Dring the Water,’ at Daytona Playhouse: Feb 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 p.m., Feb 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20, $19 and $10. Book here. It’s the Cold War and an American tourist, his wife and daughter rush into the US embassy two steps ahead of the Vulgarian police who suspect them of spying. The ambassador is away and his hapless son frantically plots their escape with even a little time to fall in love. With Chris Sinnett, Suzanne Bonner, Sunnie Rice, Zachary Goodrich, Carrie Van Tol and Terrence Van Auken, among others.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:



Flagler Beach Election Forum at Flagler Woman's Club: As it always has, the Flagler Woman's Club hosts a forum for the candidates running in the March 19 election, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse, 1524 S Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. One commission seat and the mayor's seat were up. Patty King was elected mayor without opposition. She will be among those speaking at the forum, to give residents a chance to get to know her. Eric Cooley's commission seat is up. Cooley is running again, and has drawn one opponent, Bob Cunningham, who ran last year. But Cunningham said he will not attend, due to a medical issue. Joann Soman will moderate. Jane Mealy, the city commissioner and long-time club member, will be the time-keeper and cookie-bringer (the forum's other tradition: a bevy of cookies.)



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



Feb. 28: Ralph Carter Park Community Update: The City of Palm Coast hosts a Ralph Carter Park Community Update meeting for residents of the R-Section and users of Ralph Carter Park, at 6 p.m. in the community wing of City Hall at 160 Lake Avenue. The update will include a neighborhood safety update, coming park improvements and timelines, information about field capacity and usage, and a youth participation overview. The meeting is open to all, and will include and questions and answer period.



Notably: FlaglerLive isn’t without its language police, or at least its vigilantes, who like to take on commenters who don;t write the language the “right” way. The other day they took on someone who used the word irregardless. I hope the word never appears (without irony) in a FlaglerLive article, but I had to come to the guy’s defense. The complaint about “irregardless” is similar to those who, from time to time, and borrowing from an old John Birch Society meme, complain that we use the word “democracy” to describe the US, as opposed to “republic.” The complaint is as accurate as it is pedantic, and in irregardless’ case, it’s not all that accurate: even the OED recognizes the word, with a full entry, defining it as “In nonstandard or humorous use: regardless.” The Literary Digest, a journal, as far back as 1912 was asking: “Is there such a word as irregardless in the English language?” The endurance of the question alone answers is. Webster’s New International Dictionary of English Language labeled it “Erron. or Humorous” in its 1934 edition, trying to have it both ways: don’t use it, unless you’re trying to be funny. When I put the word “irregardless” in the Times Machine (the search utility of the New York Times, going back to its first edition in 1851), I get 52 results (the machine stops in 2002), including in a quote by the board of education the story refers to, in a story about an experimental district’s affiliation with the University of Massachusetts. “Irregardless of what happens,” the board president said, “we should know what has happened in the three years that the experiment has been going on.” This was in a front-page story from Nov. 10, 1969 (irregardless appears on the jump, on page 42), just above a story titled: “South Learning to Live with Desegregation.” Irregardless: it’s usage, people‘s usage, not non-existent word wardens, let alone grammar marms or the local school district, who ultimately decide what is and what isn’t a word. That’s how most of our own words have come to be, including every word I’m using in this comment. It’s all been an evolution: no creationism here. A rich, democratic, boundless evolution that gives us the great wealth of our language. I mean, where would Joe Pesci be without irregardless? The word made his career. —P.T.

Now this:









