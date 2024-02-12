The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: It’s Trial Week, with potentially nine cases on the docket. See the list here.
Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.
The Garden Club at Palm Coast Monthly Meeting: Club 51 at the Palm Coast Social Club, 51 Old Kings Road North. Arrive early at 11:30 AM to enjoy lunch (cash or credit) and the Plant Sale. The gathering continues until 1:00 PM for member check-in, raffle ticket sales, and socializing. The meeting officially begins at 1:00 PM. The February Guest speaker is Judy Jean, M.S.: Extension Agent I, Urban Horticulture and Master Gardener Coordinator, UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County. The meeting closes with raffles and door prize drawings. Visitors are welcome to the Plant Sale and to preview our club. For more club information go to our Facebook page (The Garden Club at Palm Coast, Inc.) or email to [email protected].
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
|In Coming Days:
Feb. 14: Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. $54 to $64, book here. STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production, offering big-screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. STAYIN’ ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.
Feb. 15: Flagler Beach Commission Workshop on Voting Mayor and Term of Office, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. Commission Chair Eric Cooley proposed changing the commission's form of government, giving the mayor a vote, changing the length of commissioners' terms, and making the mayor the permanent chair of the panel, following the model of Palm Coast and Bunnell. The proposal would have to go before voters in a referendum, but the commission would have to vote approvingly of proposing such a measure. There is not much consensus on the commission for the proposal. See: "Should Flagler Beach Mayor Have a Vote and Chair All Meetings? Commission Is Split on Possible Ballot Proposal," and "In Flagler Beach, A Lack of Consensus Even About the Discussion on Changing Mayor's Role and Commission's Make-Up."
Feb. 16: An Evening with Nashville's Darryl Worley and Anthony Smith, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $54. Book here. Darryl Worley is an American country music singer and songwriter. Worley gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut album, "Hard Rain Don't Last," which produced several hit singles. Some of Darryl Worley's notable songs include "Awful, Beautiful Life," "Have You Forgotten?," and "I Miss My Friend." "Have You Forgotten?" became particularly significant as it was released in 2003 as a response to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The song reached the top of the country charts and became an anthem for many Americans. Anthony Smith is a country music singer and songwriter. Smith gained recognition in the early 2000s as a songwriter before pursuing a career as a recording artist. As a songwriter, Anthony Smith has penned several successful songs for other country artists, including George Strait's "Run," Trace Adkins' "Chrome," and Montgomery Gentry's "What Do Ya Think About That." These songs achieved commercial success and received critical acclaim. In addition to his songwriting success, Anthony Smith has released his music as a solo artist. Some of his notable songs include "If That Ain't Country," "John J. Blanchard," and "Half a Man." Smith's music typically incorporates traditional country elements with heartfelt lyrics and emotional storytelling.
Feb. 16-17: Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.
Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.
Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!
Notably: Biden’s Fundraising Catches Up With Trump’s. (Synapses aside.) From Statista: Joe Biden‘s campaign raised more than $33 million in Q4 of 2023, bringing the president’s fundraising in the 2024 election cycle to the same level as that of Donald Trump – his likely opponent in the race for the presidency. Trump’s campaign only brought in slightly more that $19 million in 2023’s final quarter, less than the $24.5 million the Republican’s campaign made in Q3 of that year. Trump has also spent more money, dispensing around $46.5 million since his campaign started in Q4 of 2022. Biden, whose presidential campaign started later – in Q2 of 2023 – only began major spending efforts then and hence has so far dispensed only around $34 million. This is according to new and updated filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Now this: Edward Said would not be surprised.
But, as I have implied, this coverage–and with it the work of academic experts on Islam, geopolitical strategists who speak of “the crescent of crisis,” cultural thinkers who deplore “the decline of the West”–is misleadingly full. It has given consumers of news the sense that they have understood Islam without at the same time intimating to them that a great deal in this energetic coverage is based on far from objective material. In many instances “Islam” has licensed not only patent inaccuracy but also expressions of unrestrained ethno-centrism, cultural and even racial hatred, deep yet paradoxically free-floating hostility. All this has taken place as part of what is presumed to be fair, balanced, responsible coverage of Islam. Aside from the fact that neither Christianity nor Judaism, both of them going through quite remarkable revivals (or “returns”), is treated in so emotional a way, there is an unquestioned assumption that Islam can be characterized limitlessly by means of a handful of recklessly general and repeatedly deployed clichés. And always it is supposed that the “Islam” being talked about is some real and stable object out there where “our” oil supplies happen to be found.
–From Edward Said’s Covering Islam (1981).
