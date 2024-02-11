The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Big Game: Today of course is the day for the biggest game on the planet, the 3 p.m. match-up (Palm Coast time) between Nigeria and Ivory Coast in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, in one of those stadiums China’s been building all over Africa. Nigeria is favored, having accumulated a better record than Ivory Coast in the previous rounds, including a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast in the group stage, while allowing only two goals the entire tournament. Nigeria defeated South Africa in a penalty shootout in the semifinal. Ivory Coast had a much rougher road to the final, including two losses, the other a 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea. The Elephants defeated Congo 1-0 in the semi. But they’re playing in their own home turf. BeIN Sport is carrying the match live at 3 p.m.

Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro Circuit Event: At the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Check daily schedules here. In its 13th year, the Palm Coast Open features elite men’s tennis played on our hometown stage. Competitors worldwide travel to Palm Coast for a chance at winning a total of $15,000 in prize money and points toward their ATP ranking, a merit-based method to determine tournament entry and seeding based on men’s tennis rankings.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

St. Augustine Music Festival: Bach to Blacknotes, at the Main branch of the St. Augustine Library, 184 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine, 3 to 5 p.m. The St. Augustine Music Festival hosts a fundraiser featuring pianist Kyle Walker. Walker received the 2021 Chamber Music America “Ensemble Forward” career grant. In 2023, he became the first classical pianist to perform at the SXSW Music Festival. Mr. Walker serves on the piano faculty at several top organizations, including New York University and Lucy Moses School at the Kaufman Music Center. His “Bach to Blacknotes” concert juxtaposes works by J.S. Bach with the music of composers whose work has been neglected due to oppression or inequality. The program will include Keyboard Partita No.1, by J.S. Bach, and works by composers Cecile Chaminade, Irene Britton Smith, Margaret Bonds, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Florence B. Price. This fundraising concert supports the St. Augustine Music Festival, which presents music to a diverse audience with free concerts at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Augustine in June. $20.00 per person. To purchase tickets in advance go to the SAMF website, here.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:



Feb. 14: Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m., Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. $54 to $64, book here. STAYIN’ ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.” In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production, offering big-screen video clips, photos, and dazzling imagery. STAYIN’ ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six-piece band and huge venues with a 62-piece orchestra. STAYIN’ ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.



Feb. 15: Flagler Beach Commission Workshop on Voting Mayor and Term of Office, 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. Commission Chair Eric Cooley proposed changing the commission's form of government, giving the mayor a vote, changing the length of commissioners' terms, and making the mayor the permanent chair of the panel, following the model of Palm Coast and Bunnell. The proposal would have to go before voters in a referendum, but the commission would have to vote approvingly of proposing such a measure. There is not much consensus on the commission for the proposal. See: "Should Flagler Beach Mayor Have a Vote and Chair All Meetings? Commission Is Split on Possible Ballot Proposal," and "In Flagler Beach, A Lack of Consensus Even About the Discussion on Changing Mayor's Role and Commission's Make-Up."



Feb. 16: An Evening with Nashville's Darryl Worley and Anthony Smith, at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $54. Book here. Darryl Worley is an American country music singer and songwriter. Worley gained popularity in the early 2000s with his debut album, "Hard Rain Don't Last," which produced several hit singles. Some of Darryl Worley's notable songs include "Awful, Beautiful Life," "Have You Forgotten?," and "I Miss My Friend." "Have You Forgotten?" became particularly significant as it was released in 2003 as a response to the September 11 attacks in the United States. The song reached the top of the country charts and became an anthem for many Americans. Anthony Smith is a country music singer and songwriter. Smith gained recognition in the early 2000s as a songwriter before pursuing a career as a recording artist. As a songwriter, Anthony Smith has penned several successful songs for other country artists, including George Strait's "Run," Trace Adkins' "Chrome," and Montgomery Gentry's "What Do Ya Think About That." These songs achieved commercial success and received critical acclaim. In addition to his songwriting success, Anthony Smith has released his music as a solo artist. Some of his notable songs include "If That Ain't Country," "John J. Blanchard," and "Half a Man." Smith's music typically incorporates traditional country elements with heartfelt lyrics and emotional storytelling.



Feb. 16-17: Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony, at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Conductor Anna Rakitina makes her debut with the Symphony for one of the greatest of all late Romantic symphonies, Rachmaninoff’s Second. The second movement’s stunningly gorgeous string melodies are hallmark Rachmaninoff, and the final movement radiates triumphant resolution. Rakitina and the Symphony set the stage one of Rachmaninoff’s most tender and longing miniatures, his famous Vocalise, and Anna Clyne’s Restless Oceans, a piece that embraces unity and the power of women. Tickets $29 to $84. Book here.



Feb. 22: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Daniel Wagner. Supporting NASA and the Artemis Mission: How the Mobile Launcher 2 will help NASA in their pursuit to safely send astronauts to the Moon and Mars. 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Pre-registration here is required. Dan Wagner is a Supply Chain Manager at Bechtel Nuclear, Security, and Environmental Global Business Unit. He is responsible providing supply chain analysis and support to nuclear, security, and environmental projects in the United States and in Europe. His supply chain experience includes the Curtis Island Liquified Natural Gas projects in Australia and in China as well as at the Y 12 National Security Complex. His nuclear supply chain experience includes the Poland AP 1000 project and US based Small Modular Reactor projects. He is responsible for the development of small businesses and supply chain partnerships to collaborate with Bechtel in multi-billion-dollar environmental and national security projects. He served as Marine Corps officer from 1991 – 2011 and worked for Office of Secretary of Defense from 2003 to 2007.



Feb. 22: Forever Fab and Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through the 60s, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Ticket : $54.00 - $64.00. Book here. Sixtiesmania is a true celebration of the musical sixties. Founded by Andrew Hill back in Australia, Andrew has toured worldwide with his different production shows celebrating the music of both the Sixties and The Beatles. A left-handed Paul McCartney “sound-alike,”; he found his calling in this role, entertaining hundreds and thousands of people in over 15 countries for the last 20 years. With authentic tailored suits from England, a full multimedia backdrop ( where available), vintage instruments, a song pool of over 250 songs, incredible musicianship, and vocals... and an absolutely killer set list of songs... Covering all the great groups and songs that became an iconic backdrop to that turbulent decade, Sixtiesmania takes the audience on a musical roller coaster from the Beatles to the Doors and everything in between, including the British Invasion, Beach Boys, Carnaby Street, Flower Power, Woodstock and so much more. Every song is lovingly performed with complete accuracy to detail to sound exactly like those amazing recordings people know and love. Sixtiesmania is the most authentic sixties show on the world circuit today and has performed to sell-out shows worldwide!



For the full calendar, go here.

Readings: Lindsay Zoladz in the Times on Feb. 5: “When a beloved artist who has not performed live in some time returns to the stage, we often expect them to appear fragile, unsteady, ill at ease. But during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, when the camera first pulled back from a tight shot of a woman’s fingers picking a familiar riff on an acoustic guitar and revealed the face of the great, elusive folk singer Tracy Chapman, what you noticed was the joy radiating from her face. Her contented smile. The unwavering tone and rich steadiness of her voice. It was a genuine moment of warmth and unity, the sort seldom offered these days by televised award shows — or televised anything, really. Singing her rousing 1988 hit “Fast Car” live for the first time in years, duetting with the country star Luke Combs — whose faithful cover of the song was one of last year’s defining hits — and taking in the rapturous applause of her musical peers, Chapman gave off the feeling, in the words of her timeless song, that she belonged.”

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



