The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









In Court: A sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Brenan Hill, who was found guilty by a jury of second degree murder in the shooting death of Savannah Gonzalez in Palm Coast on March 26, 2021. Hill faces 25 years to life in prison. See: “Jury Finds Brenan Hill Guilty In Murder of Savannah Gonzalez, and Faces 25 Years to Life in Prison.”

The Flagler County School Board holds a workshop, dubbed a “retreat,” open to the public like all board meetings, at noon in Training Room 3, on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









Notably: This is an interesting chart from All Sides, a web outfit that describes itself as follows: “We expose people to information and ideas from all sides of the political spectrum so they can better understand the world — and each other. We serve news consumers here at AllSides™ and provide patented technologies, tools and services to media companies, nonprofits, businesses and other organizations at AllSides.com/services.” Here are their media bias ratings for some 1,400 outfits.

