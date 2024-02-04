The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









Notably: It was on this day only in 2004 (I say “only,” but I am dating myself: that was 20 years ago) that Facebook launched. The war in Iraq was raging. George W. Bush and John Kerry were campaigning against each other, on the way to the Daily Mirror in Britain asking on its front page, on the day after Bush’s re-election, “How Can 51,054,087 Americans Be So Dumb?” That was supposedly before the age of disinformation. But disinformation, from WMD’s to al-Qaeda’s ubiquity, was the essence of a Bush re-election campaign built on fear and terror, as if we were about to be blown up any day, anywhere. Facebook for a while gave newspapers and media in general a big boost. The golden age lasted until a few years ago, when Facebook decided to stop giving news sites torrents of links. It’s been devastating to news organizations: Buzz Feed and others couldn’t survive the shock. Between that and artificial intelligence, numerous news sites have been in free fall, while Facebook somehow continues to command its tribunes of the trivial and ephemeral. Are we better off with Facebook today than we were in 2004? I doubt it. Facebook is like that TV show you think you could never live without, but the moment it’s cancelled, it’s as forgettable as yesterday’s Briefing. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



