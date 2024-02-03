The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast hosts the 3rd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast on Saturday, February 3, at 8 a.m. at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Registration for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Palm Coast is open now through Friday evening via the event registration page. Day-of registration will also be available at the event beginning at 7am. Those interested in volunteering may also sign up via the volunteer registration page. All participants and volunteers will receive a Tunnel to Towers t-shirt, and other commemorative items while supplies last. For all inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] More details here.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series: Caren Neile on “The Sweetheart State.” A free lecture, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Love makes the state go ’round! Come enjoy vivid legends about odd couples young and old, criminal and heroic. Meet the Wakulla Pocahantas and the US soldier she saved. Find out what a Pahokee housewife saw in a backwoods gangster. Learn about the ill-fated crush behind the Devil’s Millhopper in Gainesville—and a creepy love-after-death in Zephyrhills. Whatever the love story, you’ll fall in love with Florida lore.

Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The tribute show typically features a performer or a group of performers who impersonate Michael Jackson, capturing his signature dance moves, vocal style, and stage presence. They often wear costumes reminiscent of Jackson’s famous outfits and perform his most popular hits, including songs like “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and many others. The show strives to create an immersive experience for fans of Michael Jackson, allowing them to relive his music and experience his captivating live performances. The show may incorporate multimedia elements, elaborate choreography, and special effects to recreate the atmosphere of a Michael Jackson concert. Tickets $64 to $74. Book here.









Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Florida Bohemian Festival, noon to 6 p.m., 25 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine. Ancient City Entertainment is bringing nature, art, food, and entertainment together at the Florida Bohemian Festival, the largest one-day vendor event. The community will come together to celebrate and unify the mind, body, and spirit on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from noon to 6:00 p.m. at Francis Field. The holistic festival features workshops, educational classes, and local vendors specializing in yoga, gardening, rocks and minerals, arts, recycling, drum circles, plant-based foods, and self-improvement. All are welcome at this one-of-a-kind event. Admission: Early bird tickets are $15.00, $20.00 the day of, and children 12 and under are free. Purchase tickets here.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: A good Flannery O’Connor story–to me, anyway–is hard to find: I am not a fan of the Gothic, of “grace” either as a plot device or as an intervention, as a fact of any kind, of Catholicism in almost any form, and of course of racism, all of which are common elements of most O’Connor stories: she was not big on Blacks, but she was also a bit too big on whites. The contradictions with Christian charity escaped her. All that aside, there’s hardly a page of O’Connor without something too odd, often on the verge of shocking, that keeps you reading: what is she going to do next? There’s always a next. It’s what makes her stories so memorable, the memorable in her case not being a literary value judgment as much as a curiosity. O’Connor is an especially rich, unpredictable roadside museum where the nicknacks are human sketches and the dust is everywhere on these sketches. O’Connor’s characters are often fighting against dust–the “dust to dust” of scriptures, but also the dust of their own decay, very possibly because suffering from lupus as she did (she died at 39), decay was a constant part of O’Connor’s life. —P.T.

Now this:









