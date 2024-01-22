The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 22, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Ormond Memorial Art Museum (OMAM)’s Annual Dinner: Kaleidoscope 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. $40; tickets required. Information and registration at : Kaleidoscope 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. $40; tickets required. Information and registration at www.ormondartmuseum.org . This intimate evening will reflect on the year of achievements at OMAM, and will include dinner, drinks, presentation of the annual report, and awards ceremony honoring philanthropists Nancy & Lowell Lohman, artist/teacher Pam Bleakney, and garden volunteer Karen Zumwalde. Seating is limited.









In Coming Days:

Jan. 24: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, Jan. 24, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services: Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition

Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals

Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative

Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares

On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services

Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services

Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information

Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:

Medicaid Food stamps

Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)

January 24: Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jan. 30 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Deltona – Behind Fathi Hall Feb. 1 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Daytona Beach – Nunamann Landing and ECHO Plaza Feb. 6 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Advanced Technology College – Atrium









Flagler Beach Traffic Alert: Crews from 1316 South Oceanshore Boulevard South 14th Street South 15th Street South 17th Street The Dune Walkovers at these location are being rebuilt, and the Crews will be utilizing a large crane to install each Dune Walkover’s wooden pilings. The crane will be parked on SRA1A (during daytime work hours), and there will be a one (1) block detour onto South Central Avenue (around each construction area) in order to accomplish the installation. Our community has been very patient with regards to having their Dune Walkovers returned to pre-storm conditions, and only a few more weeks until that’s accomplished. Thanks in advance for your time and attention in this matter, and please expect minor delays over the next few week if you’re traveling SRA1A in Flagler Beach during daytime hours. Crews from Construct Co Inc. will be working on SRA1A for the next 2-3 weeks, installing pilings for Dune Walkovers at the following locations:

Notably: 47 years since a cooler-than-average year: 1976. From Statista: Confirming earlier, preliminary reports, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced last week that 2023 was in fact the warmest year on record (since 1850). And it’s not just that 2023 beat the previous temperature record, it did so by a record-breaking margin, as 2023 was 0.15 degrees Celsius warmer than 2016, the previously hottest year. Earth’s average land and ocean surface temperature in 2023 was 1.18 degrees Celsius (2.12 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th-century average of 13.9 degrees Celsius (57.0 degrees Fahrenheit), according to research conducted by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The 10 warmest years since 1850 have now all occurred in the past decade, as global mean surface temperatures (land and sea) diverged 0.77 to 1.18 degrees Celsius from the 20th century average between 2014 and 2023. And it’s unlikely that the planet’s hot streak will come to an end this year. According to NOAA, there’s a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023 and a 99-percent chance that 2024 will be among the five warmest years. It has now been 47 years since Earth had a cooler-than-average year in 1976, as temperatures have diverged upward from the 20th century average in 48 of the past 50 years. Conversely, just 5 of the the first 90 years of the observance period (i.e. 1850-1939) saw global surface temperatures above the 20th century average of 13.9 degrees Celsius. “After seeing the 2023 climate analysis, I have to pause and say that the findings are astounding,” NOAA Chief Scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick said in a statement. “Not only was 2023 the warmest year in NOAA’s 174-year climate record – it was the warmest by far. A warming planet means we need to be prepared for the impacts of climate change that are happening here and now, like extreme weather events that become both more frequent and severe.”

Now this: Nothing like Lebanon’s Cedars.









