The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 22, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.
The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
In Coming Days:
Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:
- Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition
- Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals
- Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative
- Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares
- On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services
- Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services
- Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information
- Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:
Medicaid Food stamps
Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)
Flagler Beach Traffic Alert: Crews from Construct Co Inc. will be working on SRA1A for the next 2-3 weeks, installing pilings for Dune Walkovers at the following locations:
Notably: 47 years since a cooler-than-average year: 1976.
From Statista: Confirming earlier, preliminary reports, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced last week that 2023 was in fact the warmest year on record (since 1850). And it’s not just that 2023 beat the previous temperature record, it did so by a record-breaking margin, as 2023 was 0.15 degrees Celsius warmer than 2016, the previously hottest year. Earth’s average land and ocean surface temperature in 2023 was 1.18 degrees Celsius (2.12 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th-century average of 13.9 degrees Celsius (57.0 degrees Fahrenheit), according to research conducted by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The 10 warmest years since 1850 have now all occurred in the past decade, as global mean surface temperatures (land and sea) diverged 0.77 to 1.18 degrees Celsius from the 20th century average between 2014 and 2023. And it’s unlikely that the planet’s hot streak will come to an end this year. According to NOAA, there’s a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023 and a 99-percent chance that 2024 will be among the five warmest years. It has now been 47 years since Earth had a cooler-than-average year in 1976, as temperatures have diverged upward from the 20th century average in 48 of the past 50 years. Conversely, just 5 of the the first 90 years of the observance period (i.e. 1850-1939) saw global surface temperatures above the 20th century average of 13.9 degrees Celsius. “After seeing the 2023 climate analysis, I have to pause and say that the findings are astounding,” NOAA Chief Scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick said in a statement. “Not only was 2023 the warmest year in NOAA’s 174-year climate record – it was the warmest by far. A warming planet means we need to be prepared for the impacts of climate change that are happening here and now, like extreme weather events that become both more frequent and severe.”
Now this: Nothing like Lebanon’s Cedars.
The cedars don’t live up to their reputation: they’re drooping with age and are too few. But Lebanon isn’t lauded enough. It’s as beautiful as the Pyrennes, and under an Oriental sky.” (“Les cèdres ne valent pas leur reputation: ils tombent de vieillesse et sont trop peu nombreux. Mais le Liban n’est pas assez vanté. C’est aussi beau que les Pyrénées et sous un ciel d’Orient.”
–From a letter by Flaubert to his mother, Oct. 7, 1850.
