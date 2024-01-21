The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 21, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 20s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

EDGES: A Song Cycle, at City Repertory Theatre, 3 p.m., City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Start your new year off with great theater. Introspective, charming and witty, “EDGES” is a song cycle of classic coming-of-age questions. This intimate musical about 20-somethings waiting for life to begin is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land.” Tickets available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415.

Great Organist at Stetson Series Featuring Annette Richards, 3 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 2 p.m., 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.









“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Two shows today, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.

Mid-Century Modern Combo at Jacksonville Symphony, 3 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Members of the Jacksonville Jazz Collective take you back to the era when the trio was king, with sizzling hits from the likes of Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson, Nat Cole and more. Sit back and listen to the cool. Book here.

Sofia Philharmonic in Concert at Flagler College, 2 p.m., Jan. 21, Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada St, St. Augustine, St. Augustine. The national orchestra of Bulgaria and has long established itself as one of the leading cultural institutions, representative of the overall contemporary musical culture of the country. An all-Mozart program includes the Jupiter Symphony, a violin concert and the Overture to the Marriage of Figaro. Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets include free parking at the St. Johns County Council on Aging and complimentary shuttle to and from the venue. Book here.

Jo Koy World Tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. This event is restricted to ages 12+. As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world. Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City) to name a few. In November 2022, Koy will headline for the first time at Madison Square Garden for The New York Comedy Festival. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









In Coming Days:

January 22: Ormond Memorial Art Museum (OMAM)’s Annual Dinner: Kaleidoscope 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. $40; tickets required. Information and registration at 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. $40; tickets required. Information and registration at www.ormondartmuseum.org . This intimate evening will reflect on the year of achievements at OMAM, and will include dinner, drinks, presentation of the annual report, and awards ceremony honoring philanthropists Nancy & Lowell Lohman, artist/teacher Pam Bleakney, and garden volunteer Karen Zumwalde. Seating is limited.

Jan. 24: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, Jan. 24, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services: Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition

Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals

Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares’ Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative

Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares

On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services

Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services

Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information

Tablet program – free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following:

Medicaid Food stamps

Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)

January 24: Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jan. 30 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Deltona – Behind Fathi Hall Feb. 1 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Daytona Beach – Nunamann Landing and ECHO Plaza Feb. 6 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Advanced Technology College – Atrium

Flagler Beach Traffic Alert: Crews from Construct Co Inc. will be working on SRA1A for the next 2-3 weeks, installing pilings for Dune Walkovers at the following locations: 1316 South Oceanshore Boulevard South 14th Street South 15th Street South 17th Street The Dune Walkovers at these location are being rebuilt, and the Crews will be utilizing a large crane to install each Dune Walkover’s wooden pilings. The crane will be parked on SRA1A (during daytime work hours), and there will be a one (1) block detour onto South Central Avenue (around each construction area) in order to accomplish the installation. Our community has been very patient with regards to having their Dune Walkovers returned to pre-storm conditions, and only a few more weeks until that’s accomplished. Thanks in advance for your time and attention in this matter, and please expect minor delays over the next few week if you’re traveling SRA1A in Flagler Beach during daytime hours.

Notably: Spending a few days in Mesa, Arizona, one of those innumerable suburbs of Phoenix, where Cheryl I had gone to have a peek at our new grandson last week, I noticed across the street from the house what looked like a mansion-like birdhouse with a little glass door that turned out to be a mini-library: two rows of books, the lower ones for children (Leonardo, the Terrible Monster, Wilder’s Little House in the Big Woods, Charlotte’s Web), the upper one for childhood’s exiles: James Patterson’s London Bridges, Philip Dick, The Picture of Dorian Gray. Wild. I could open the door, pluck any title at will and read. Or borrow. There was no sign on the book-house, no hint as to whether this was a gift from the homeowners on that particular lot or something more organized. When I Googled “Mesa book bins,” I came across this article: “Neighbors in Mesa are sharing books through little libraries.” The article was written in 2019. Turns out the city of Mesa [was] supporting 27 of those “little libraries.” “Through its Little Libraries program launched about a year ago, the city of Mesa covers up to $260 in building supplies for those interested in installing one. It’s modeled after the national Little Free Libraries program. […] The little library owners get to come up with the design. [Lindsey Balinkie, the city’s neighborhood outreach coordinator] said some design them to look like their own house, with the same roof shingles and paint color. Others have inspirational quotes painted on.” I wonder if we could get the Flagler Home Builders Association paired with Holly Albanese at the public library to replicate something like this in Palm Coast and beyond: it could tamp down some of the more sulfurous anger over development and give us something to read other than soggy articles. —P.T.

Now this:









