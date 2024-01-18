The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 18, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

School Board’s and Other Local Governments’ Interlocal Agenda Working Group Meeting, Room 3A, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 1 p.m.

Nature Walks with Urban Forester Carol: Join City of Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol for a fun and enlightening adventure through two of Palm Coast’s most popular parks. Today: Linear Park, 10 a.m.









In Coming Days:

January 19 Matinee: A Journey from Bach to Beethoven at the Jacksonville Symphony, 11 a.m., at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Take a ride through the ages from the music of Bach to Beethoven, stopping to check out Haydn and Mozart along the way. Beginning with the unforgettable opening notes of Beethoven’s Fifth, you’ll also experience Bach’s “Air on a G String” and travel from Beethoven’s First to his Ninth. Mix and mingle with coffee, tea and cookies while enjoying the stirring music of our Coffee Series concerts, which feature a wide variety of abbreviated performances from select classical and pops concert programs. Tickets $23-$44. Book here.

January 24: Daytona State College is hosting Welcome Back! events for students, faculty and staff at the Flagler/Palm Coast campus, Awning Area, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Jan. 30 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Deltona – Behind Fathi Hall Feb. 1 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Daytona Beach – Nunamann Landing and ECHO Plaza Feb. 6 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Advanced Technology College – Atrium

January 20: Whitney Houston Tribute: The Greatest Love of All, starring Belinda Davis, at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. This two-hour production will fill you with joy, nostalgia, and wonderment as it takes you on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits, including ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ ‘How Will I Know,’ ‘One Moment in Time,’ ‘I Have Nothing,’ ‘Run to You,’ ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All,’ ‘Greatest Love of All,’ ‘I’m Every Woman,’ ‘Queen of the Night,’ ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop),’ ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more. The Greatest Love of All has wowed audiences across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand and continues to gather glowing reviews worldwide. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa – who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ and BBC1 TV’s ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing.’ With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists, and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. This special once-in-a-lifetime concert event will leave audiences wanting more and talking about it for years. Don’t miss the chance to experience it for yourself. Book tickets here.

Notably: Here’s Mark Foster’s image (on Unsplash) of Orkney, a Neolithic installation in the far north of Scotland, and a World Heritage Site: UNESCO notes: “The group of monuments that make up the Heart of Neolithic Orkney consists of a remarkably well-preserved settlement, a large chambered tomb, and two stone circles with surrounding henges, together with a number of associated burial and ceremonial sites. The group constitutes a major relict cultural landscape graphically depicting life five thousand years ago in this remote archipelago. The four monuments that make up the Heart of Neolithic Orkney are unquestionably among the most important Neolithic sites in Western Europe. These are the Ring of Brodgar, Stones of Stenness, Maeshowe and Skara Brae. They provide exceptional evidence of the material and spiritual standards as well as the beliefs and social structures of this dynamic period of prehistory.” And here, just as Notably, is an image of Carhenge, in Nebraska: The question is: why isn’t Carhenge a UNESO Heritage Site? “You will not find a to scale replica of England’s Stonehenge quite like this anywhere else in the world,” its caretakers say. “The artist of this unique car sculpture, Jim Reinders, experimented with unusual and interesting artistic creations throughout his life. While living in England, he had the opportunity to study the design and purpose of Stonehenge. His desire to copy Stonehenge in physical size and placement came to fruition in the summer of 1987 with the help of many family members. Carhenge was built as a memorial to Reinders’ father who once lived on the farm where Carhenge now stands. While relatives were gathered following the death of Reinders’ father in 1982, the discussion turned to a memorial and the idea of a Stonehenge replica was developed. The family agreed to gather in five years and build it. The clan, about 35 strong, gathered in June of 1987 and went to work. The dedication was held on the Summer Solstice in 1987 with champagne, poetry, songs, and a play written by the family.” —P.T.

Now this:









