The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 15, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

It’s Martin Luther King Day. Courts, schools, post offices and most government offices are closed today.









In Coming Days:

Notably: You do not have to be a Lutheran to appreciate Bach nor do you have to be a Christian of any stripe to appreciate a good sermon, especially in the Library of America’s collection of The American Sermon: The Pilgrims to Martin Luther King Jr., a collection of 400 years of American speech, published, ironically, in 1999–ironically, because I recall that year, so moist with tales of Lewinsky and Joe Lieberman’s more disgusting attempts to clean them up, as not especially bracing for the American language. (Name a single good novel from that year, other than Waiting.) This collection has them all, the Winthrops, the Cottons, the Mathers, Jonathan Edwards, Emerson, Henry Ward Beecher, Billy Sunday in the 20th (no Father Coughlin, thank you), just one piece by Reinhold Niebuhr (“The Providence of God,” as always, a title full of irony: Niebuhr just could not resist), unfortunately nothing from Malcolm X but two from MLK–again, thankfully, not his “Dream” speech, which has become like Andy Warhol’s Brillo pads. Give us a break already, especially as it has more frequently been corrupted by the whitest supremacists. You can spot them a white bedsheet away the moment they start preaching to you about being all about the content of character, not color. Give us this day our daily word: isn’t the sermon a variation on the column. Columns are more preachy and unbearably pious is all. —P.T.

Now this: David Susskind: An Hour With Martin Luther King Jr.









