The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Qualifying period for Flagler Beach and Bunnell municipal elections: The qualifying period for both municipal elections, to be held on March 19, ends today at 5 p.m. in Flagler Beach, noon in Bunnell. In Flagler Beach, the mayor’s seat and one commission seat, that of Eric Cooley, are up. One candidate has filed so far for the mayor’s seat (Patricia Louise King), two have filed for the commission seat (Robert Cunningham and Doug Bruno O’Connor).

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Health and Human Services building, 1000 Belle Terre Blvd., Palm Coast. The meeting will feature an orientation to related staff.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Movie Matinee, 1 p.m. at Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.









In Coming Days:

Keep Palm Coast Clean: It’s a Litter-ALL Effort: You can make a difference and be part of the collective effort to keep our city litter-free. Join the City of Palm Coast for the “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event on Saturday, January13th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade, just off US-1. Multiple roadways are designated as focus areas for the event. See the list here. There will be awards. The city will provide: Litter-Ready Gloves, Eco-Friendly Trash Bags, Refreshments to Fuel Your Effort, Safety Measures for a Litter-Free Day. The schedule:

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Briefing & introduction along with location assignments

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-site cleanup

12 p.m. – Closing Ceremony to Celebrate a Litter-Free Victory

The event is FREE to participate in and we’re actively seeking volunteers, like you, who want to make a difference in our community! Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can send an email to [email protected].

Voltairomania: It’s purely coincidental that I am writing on Jan. 12, 2024, of a letter Voltaire wrote on Jan. 10, 1774 (that I just as coincidentally happen to have just read), making this, but for those two days, its 250th-year commemoration (I happen to be reading his correspondence from 1774 just now, also coincidental: I’ve been reading it since I was 17, but had lagged for the last couple of years, because I am nearing its end, and I don’t want it to end: he died in 1778, I only have about a thousand letters left, and he was the greatest letter-writer this world has known, bar none, though the greater pleasure will be in the re-reading; that’s all an aside). He is ailing–he was always ailing, even when he was a strapping 30 year old–and he has a lot to say about his health, like all old men. But I found this particularly salient, in light of the Supreme Court case about to be decided this year, Harrington v. Purdue Pharma, when I hope (against all hope) that the court will rule against the Sacklers, those murderers. This should be entered as a Friend of the Court brief, from Voltaire: “A wise man does not distribute his drugs as if they were lottery tickets.” (Un homme sage ne distribue point ses drogues comme on donne des billets do loterie.”) —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



