The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Weather: Highs in the lower 60s. Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Value Adjustment Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Qualifying period for Flagler Beach and Bunnell municipal elections: The qualifying period for both municipal elections, to be held on March 19, is this week, from Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. to Friday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in Flagler Beach, noon in Bunnell. In Flagler Beach, the mayor’s seat and one commission seat, that of Eric Cooley, are up. One candidate has filed so far for the mayor’s seat (Patricia Louise King), two have filed for the commission seat (Robert Cunningham and Doug Bruno O’Connor).

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. City Attorney Drew Smith will present a new development on the city’s golf course, which it has leased, with numerous problems over the years, to Flagler Golf Management. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. (Note the new time.) Tonight: “Battle for the Bats: Development of Treatments for White Nose Syndrome.” Christine Salomon, PhD, Associate Professor, Center for Drug Design, University of Minnesota, will be the speaker. White nose syndrome (WNS) is a disease of hibernating bats that is rapidly spreading across North America and causing devastating losses of bat populations. WNS is caused by a fungal pathogen called Pseudogymnoascus destructans which is readily spread between bats and persists in hibernation environments. The Salomon Lab’s work is focused on identifying microbes associated with bats and on surfaces in caves and mines that can inhibit the growth of the pathogen. They are studying the chemistry of the active microbes, and working to translate promising laboratory results into complex field conditions. Their ultimate goal is to develop a safe, effective, live biological control product to treat hibernacula surfaces to slow the spread and development of disease. In this talk, Dr. Salomon will present some of their latest findings and discuss the challenges of working with fungi and bats. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register or to watch online for this month’s lecture.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The “Gathering,” as the club prefers to call it, is open to all like-minded people, so please come join us. If you like what you hear, become a dues paying member. For the best directions, contact the African American Cultural Society at (386) 447-7030. The evening begins with a half hour social time at 6 PM. At 6:30 PM a brief business meeting will take place followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit the website or Facebook page.









In Coming Days:

Saturday, January 13: Keep Palm Coast Clean: It’s a Litter-ALL Effort: You can make a difference and be part of the collective effort to keep our city litter-free. Join the City of Palm Coast for the “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event on Saturday, January13th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade, just off US-1. Multiple roadways are designated as focus areas for the event. See the list here. There will be awards. The city will provide: Litter-Ready Gloves, Eco-Friendly Trash Bags, Refreshments to Fuel Your Effort, Safety Measures for a Litter-Free Day. The schedule:

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Briefing & introduction along with location assignments

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-site cleanup

12 p.m. – Closing Ceremony to Celebrate a Litter-Free Victory

The event is FREE to participate in and we’re actively seeking volunteers, like you, who want to make a difference in our community! Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can send an email to [email protected].

Notably: I don’t know if Verlaine, Valery, Rimbaud or Baudelaire ever wrote about the baguette. You’d think they would. It’s a poetic food in a free verse sort of way. It’s seductive (I am not referring to its phallic shape, though it may have that effect on certain people), it’s delicious and deadly: one could live on baguettes alone, or double the danger by buttering them up with Danish butter. I am glad we have to drive quite a distance, Palm Coast being a baguette desert, to find the authentic kind. I was surprised to learn that the baguette is not that old of an invention: it’s contemporary with Beaudelaire, with some origins predating the 19th century, and the word itself emerging only in the early part of the 20th century. The OED doesn’t have a quote using the word before 1958. One of the quotes is from a Guardian article in 1970: “By law it must weigh 250 grammes.” The French are to damn lucky sometimes. Sure, there was Agincourt, there was Waterloo, there was Sedan, Verdun, Dunkirk. But they still have the baguette. —P.T.

Now this:









