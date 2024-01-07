The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 7, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Florida Winter Volleyball Festival, Daytona Beach Ocean Center, 101 North Atlantic Avenue, starting at 9 a.m. The NIKE​ Florida Winter Volleyball Festival is the first tournament weekend of 2024! We will, once again, have the Florida Girls Club Cup and the Boy’s Pre-Qualifier played in Daytona Beach at the Ocean Center. This is a LEVEL I event and will receive full ranking points for FL Region Ranking Report. Room for 250 teams. Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first serve basis based upon receipt of entry fee and, if not a local team, confirmation of hotel booking. Entry fees can be refunded up to 30 days prior to the first date of tournament play. If the event is canceled for any reason entry fees will be refunded to all teams minus $20 if after November 1st and $30 if after December 1st to cover expenses already incurred such as awards, non-refundable facility deposits, shipping, etc. Click here to Register.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Notably: Expulsion and expropriation has always been the name of the Israeli game going back to 1948 and before, that Israeli historian Ilan Pappe has called the “Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine” in his 2007 book, and what even less radical, more conventional Israeli historians like Benny Morris have conceded in less inflammatory terms: expulsions were very much part of Israel’s making (creation is too biblical a term, it plays into the myth too much, when we should be severing all things biblical from all things Levantine, whether Israeli, Arab or otherwise, crusading Christians included). But denialism, too, is part of Israeli story-telling, more accurately known as propaganda, especially when Israeli bombs demolish lives and wipe out neighborhoods, villages, and now an entire country within a country: Gaza, that concentration camp of 2 million Palestinians whose right to exist Israel has never recognized, and now is un-existing day by day, bomb by bomb. We can continue to pretend that Israel is interested in peace, or even in a two-state solution, that pitiful cliche. Or we can take Israelis at their word, when it slips from time to time: the end game, as Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir have said explicitly, is to expel Palestinians from Gaza and replace them with Jewish settlers. Or, as the Daily Beast reports, going off of an article in Israel’s Times of Israel: “Israeli authorities have reportedly been engaged in secret talks with Congo to “resettle” Palestinians from Gaza in the Central African country. That’s according to The Times of Israel, which cites its Hebrew-language sister site Zman Israel to report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is looking at the Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as other countries for the “voluntary” resettlement plan. “Congo will be willing to take in migrants, and we’re in talks with others,” an unnamed source in the security cabinet is quoted as saying. Saudi Arabia has also reportedly been floated as an option. The news comes after the U.S. State Department on Tuesday singled out two far-right Israeli ministers who’ve been pushing to resettle Palestinians outside Gaza, blasting their “inflammatory and irresponsible” rhetoric. While Netanyahu’s office has not officially said it had plans to “resettle” Palestinians, the prime minister reportedly told a meeting last Monday that work is underway to facilitate “voluntary migration” of Palestinians to other countries.” Voluntary. That’s the other special word in the Israeli liturgy. The hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who ended up in refugee camps after 1948 and 1967: they left voluntarily, too, according to Israeli mythology. They’re living in those squalid refugee camps to this day, voluntarily. Just like Gazans, living in their open-air prison: voluntarily. So it’s only natural to expect them to seek out voluntary expulsions. —P.T.

Now this: Israel’s end game in Gaza:









