The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Weather: Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council, in an agenda heavy with controversial items, is scheduled to re-hear the land-use matters surrounding the Cascades development in Seminole Woods. (See: “Bowing to Bitter Public Opposition, Council Kills Seminole Woods Apartments and Limits Development to 416 Homes” and “Cascades Development in Seminole Woods Back on the Table for a Re-Hearing, Putting in Question 416-House Limit.” The council is also scheduled to hear the land-use application for Old Kings Village, which was also delayed after Polo Club West residents protested. See: “Approval of 205-Home Old Kings Village Delayed as Polo Club West Residents Say Developer Is Not Negotiating.” For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









Notably: This is the insurmountable advantage for any national candidate from here on, an advantage Democrats continue to underestimate at their own expense. From the Guardian: “A USA Today and Suffolk University survey showed Trump was ahead with 39% support among Latino voters surveyed, compared to Biden’s 34%, signaling a slump since 2020, when Biden garnered 65% of the approval from Latino voters. The data also highlights a broader trend of decreasing support for Biden among various key demographic groups, including young voters. The decline in support among Latinos is seen as a canary in the coal mine for Democrats, signaling potential challenges in retaining a key part of the electoral coalition that built Biden’s election victory in 2020.”

