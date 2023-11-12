The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 12, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the second Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









Notably: All of a sudden I’ve been getting emails from a person identified–I suspect, as a pun–as “Donnie Brooke,” who claims, with alien emojis (as if saying the word “alien” is like saying g-d), that “There May(?) Be An Underwater Base Just Of The Coast Of Deerfield Beach, Fla.” He says that “1 Of The 2 Seems To Be Similar To The Pentagon “Tic-Tac” UFO. The “Tic-Tac” Is Nordic Tall White Extra-Terrestrial Technology.” He sends pictures of the apparent UFO (which seems to me indistinguishable from a bit of light shining through a break in the cloud, but what do I know), and a brief biography of himself: he was a pro wrestler until 2010, when he decided to start “researching” UFO’s. He claims that in 2024 we will have “The Birth Of the New Republic.” He does not specify whether that means The New Republic will be redesigned, yet again sold, or passed on to one more editor in chief. The hand of god inserted in the picture below is Donnie’s work. —P.T.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

For the full calendar, go here.