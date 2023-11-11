The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 11, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit. Veterans Day Parade: The City of Bunnell, Flagler County, City of Palm Coast, City of Flagler Beach, Town of Marineland, and Town of Beverly Beach are co-hosting the Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. in Bunnell. Starting at Bunnell Coquina City Hall and proceeding east on East Moody Blvd (State Road 100), the parade concludes at the Flagler County Government Services Building. The parade route will be filled with lively floats, marching bands, and community organizations celebrating our veterans. The Grand Marshal for the parade is U.S. Congressman Michael Waltz. Representing Florida’s 6th congressional district, which encompasses all of Flagler County. See the official event website at flaglerveteransdayparade.com. Following the parade, Flagler County Government will host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Government Services Building. The ceremony will pay tribute to our veterans, with speeches, music, and a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who have given so much to protect our freedom. Following the ceremony, lunch will be provided to our Veterans. American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. Lynn Balaban, a retired CPA, will speak about knowing and understanding our financial situations. Lynn graduated from UF and received her CPA certificate in 1968. She moved to California to work for Peat Marwick, now known as KPMG, one of the Big 4 accounting firms. In 1990 she sold her practice in California and moved back to Florida to start all over again, eventually retiring in 2012. Her practice specialized in taxes and financial planning. She had a 30-minute call-in radio show for six years focusing on how to protect oneself and utilize your financial advisers. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected]. Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf. Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









In Coming Days:

Nov. 12: Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the second Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Notebook: The picture above (click on it for its original size) was taken by Scott Spradley, the Flagler Beach attorney and city commission member, on Nov. 9, with his Nikon Z6, a 400mm lens (f/7.1. 1/125 sec. ISO 250). He wrote of that moment: “There was a high level of serenity when I saw the Moon and Venus engaged in a slow dance low over the horizon just before dawn. Combined with the cooler temperatures and calm ocean, it was the perfect way to start the day.” It is one of those sublime conjunctions of the Moon and Venus, on a night when, elsewhere in the sky, Jupiter was at its near-brightest all year. There is something inexpressibly beautiful about these conjunctions–the cosmic dialogue, the coyness of Venus, the way the Moon seems to be both agape (not to mention agape, the New Testament’s word for the highest form of love: you can ascribe it to God, or you can ascribe it to whatever you wish, including the Moon, or the moment for its own sake) and as if Ms. Pacman-like ready to devour her prey. Every grain of sand an epic: that’s our night sky. Because aren’t stars the first alphabet, and the Moon and planets the first punctuations, out of which our mythological ancestors made words, then stories, then whole worlds refracted from beyond their own? Isn’t that why we gaze? To read as our ancestors read, to conjoin, per chance to discover anew, and maybe touch the haze of the unknowable? It so happened that Scott Spradley and his fellow-Commissioner and amateur photographer Rick Belhumeur were both on the shore the other morning, clicking away. Belhumeur had just acquired an iPhone 15 and was trying out its very good camera. This is what he captured as the sun rose to send Venus and the Moon to their Margaritaville hotel room. Thank you gentlemen: you remind us of the solace always at the ready a little bit beyond ourselves in these dark-matterish times. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.