The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 10, 2023

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: a show focused on the arts in Flagler County, with the Flagler Auditorium’s Amelia Fulmer, the Flagler Cultural Council’s Nancy Crouch and others. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the conference room behind the Beverly Beach Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach. It normally meets at the Palm Coast Community Center, but will be meeting at Beverly Beach through Aug. 11. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.









In Coming Days:

Nov. 12: Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the second Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Notably: “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” (1966), “La Cage aux Folles” (1978), “The Untouchables” (1987), “Cinema Paradiso” (1988), “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1969), “My Name Is Nobody” (1973), “The Mission” and on and on: he scored them all. It is Ennio Morricone’s birthday (1928). Of “A Fistful of Dollars,” he said: “It’s the worst film [Sergio] Leone made and the worst score I did.” From the Times obituary (he died in 2020): “He sometimes scored 20 or more films a year, often working only from a script before screening the rushes. Directors marveled at his range — tarantellas, psychedelic screeches, swelling love themes, tense passages of high drama, stately evocations of the 18th century or eerie dissonances of the 20th — and at the ingenuity of his silences: He was wary of too much music, of overloading an audience with emotions.[…] Mr. Morricone never learned to speak English, never left Rome to compose, and for years refused to fly anywhere, though he eventually flew all over the world to conduct orchestras, sometimes performing his own compositions. While he wrote extensively for Hollywood, he did not appear in concert in the United States until 2007, when, at 78, he made a monthlong tour, punctuated by festivals of his films.” —P.T.

Now this:









