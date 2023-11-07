The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County School Board Firing Squad meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence, including a discussion on firing or not firing Attorney Kristy Gavin. Board member Colleen Conklin is on a family trip in Ireland, so take extra caution: the firing squad’s hinges may come off. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.









In Coming Days:

Nov. 12: Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the second Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.

World Heritage: The Central Amazon Conservation Complex–one area of the disappearing Amazon that may remain protected–is 14-some million acres, in the heart of the Amazon. It’s an area about four times the size of Death Valley, the biggest National park in the Lower 48’s. It sounds big. But Brazil is 2.1 billion acres. What’s left of the Amazon is 1.2 billion acres. The protected area represents 1 percent of the land mass. There are other protected areas, but none are more than a thinning hedge against an amplifying catastrophe. The Guardian reports that the Amazon is losing 10,000 acres a day. The Guardian reports: “The Amazon – historically a great carbon absorber, since trees take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen – now releases more carbon than it stores, which adds to, rather helps to reduce, our global climate crisis.” Not the grreatest celebration of a World Heritage site. From UNESCO: “Located primarily at the confluence of the Negro and Solimões Rivers, the property contains the majority of the ecosystems recorded in the Amazon, including dryland forests and periodically flooded lowland forests (várzea and igapó, as well as black-water or white-water watercourses, waterfalls, swamps, lakes and beaches. The Anavilhanas Archipelago, one of the largest river archipelagos in the world, is constantly evolving and is home to the largest array of electric fish on the planet. The site protects a wide variety of flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species such as the giant Arapaima (the largest freshwater fish in South America), the giant otter, Amazonian manatee, the black caiman and two species of freshwater dolphins.”

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.