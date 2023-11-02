The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 2, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Note: Lifeguard coverage on Flagler Beach’s sands came to an end last weekend, and will not resume until next summer.

The Interlocal Agenda Working Group meets at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Turtle Trail: The 21st turtle in the trail of sculpted turtles, Renny–the work of Lisa Fisher and Nanzy Zedar–is dedicated at Intracoastal Bank, at 4:30 p.m., at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW. The turtle is inspired by Renoir. The trail was previously sponsored by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation. It is now sponsored by the Flagler County Cultural Council.

“Educating Rita,” a staged reading at City Repertory Theatre, starring Annie Gabis and Jack Rose, at CRT’s Black Box theater, Suite B207, 160 Cyprus Point Parkway, City Market Place, Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 3 and 4 and 3 p.m. on Nov.5. Tickets are $250, $15 for students. Call 386-585-9415 or visit www.crtpalmcoast.com. An engaging performance of Willy Russel’s masterful Educating Rita, an unforgettable theatrical experience that explores one working-class woman’s courageous quest to break free from her social constraints. Through witty banter and heartfelt moments, the play weaves together a tale that is both profoundly moving and hilariously entertaining.









In Coming Days:

Notably: Grim irony: Today is the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration (1917), when then-British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour declared support, with that imperial arrogance that defined European powers at the time, for a “national home for the Jewish people,” in Palestine of course, where the British mandate prevailed at the time. There was lip service to how the rights of Palestinians should be respected. But the rest is as fresh as the last hour’s bombing in Gaza. —P.T.

Now this: War Through the Eyes of Gaza’s Children:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.