The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 27, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

Othal Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano at 8:30 am in Courtroom # 3 at the S. James Foxman Justice Center, 251 N. Ridgewood Ave., Dayton Beach. The Court plans to livestream the proceeding here. A jury found Wallace guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor in June 2021 while Raynor was investigating the report of a suspicious vehicle. Wallace had been charged with first-degree murder and could have faced the death penalty if convicted on that charge. The jury found him guilty of a lesser charge, exposing him to a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. Today’s show is focused on school security, with guests including Max Schachter, whose son was killed at the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, Superintendent LaShakia Moore, Sgt. Shane Meehan of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and others. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.









The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the conference room behind the Beverly Beach Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach. It normally meets at the Palm Coast Community Center, but will be meeting at Beverly Beach through Aug. 11. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Annual Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Presbyterian Church, from now until Halloween, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the church, 156 Florida Park Drive. Pumpkins of all sizes and colors. A maze for the kids, with photo opps. Revenue benefits youth programs.

The 22nd Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic takes place October 27-29 in Flagler Beach. This year’s event will kick off at Tortugas Restaurant the 27th at 7 p.m. with live music and a live auction. Come and bid on a Specialized Electric Bicycle, two all-inclusive trips to Nicaragua (minus airfare), surfboards, VIP Orlando Magic tickets, a private chef experience for ten by local chefs of Island Grille and Flagler Fish Co. Reubel Designs jewelry, Hammock Beach Resort stays, Marineland Dolphin experiences and many other specialty items donated by local Flagler businesses. The amateur and professional surf contest begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. Some of the world’s best surfers will battle through the elimination rounds at the iconic Flagler pier. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win surfboards, surf gear, and a one-of-a-kind surfboard wall art. Attendees can also peruse sponsor booths lining the A1A boardwalk. As the first day of competition winds down, friends will continue the celebration with live music, dancing at a Halloween costume party hosted by The Golden Lion at 7 p.m. The final rounds of the surf competition take place on Sunday at 8 am. Spectators will gather to cheer on their favorite contestants as they compete to advance to the final match. All finalists receive awards but only first place will win a towering 4-foot champion trophy. All proceeds from the weekend events go to scholarships, our local food bank and The Marfan Foundation. To date, the event has raised and donated more than $200,000.

Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, in concert, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel)

421 N Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Tickets: $5 for youths, $10 for adults. Book here.









In Coming Days:

October 28: Palm Coast Founders’ Day Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. The Palm Coast Historical Society will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the opening of its museum in Holland Park. To better acquaint both new and long-time residents with our history we thought it best to attract them to our location in Holland Park with a Founder’s Day reminiscent of a festival. Our family-friendly atmosphere will include music by DJ Vern of Surf 97.3. Five food trucks will be on site which will hopefully encourage folks to relax, browse and linger. Over 24 non-profit community groups, including clubs, historical societies, heritage organizations and more will be displaying their own contributions to Palm Coast history under pop-up tents in the outfield adjacent to our building. Special interest talks will be held under the pavilion across from the museum. More details here.

October 28: Witches of Flagler Beach Bike Ride: Flagler Beach Creates, the non-profit focused on strengthening and polishing Flagler Beach’s uniqueness through a series of artistic events and improvements, is sponsoring its annual Halloween bike-ride fund-raiser starting with bike inspections at 7:30 a.m. at Wickline Park Tennis Courts, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. The entry fee is $32.80 or more: higher donations are encouraged. Riders must be 18 or older, and a participation waiver is required the day of the event. Bicycles only. Electric bike motors may not be used. No scooters, golf carts, skate boards or roller blades. Sign up here. See the rules of the road here. Contact us at email: [email protected] See: “Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms.”

The first first annual “Tides of Hope” benefit for breast cancer research is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oceanside Beach Bar & Grill, 1848 S Ocean Shore Boulevard (A1A), Flagler Beach. All proceeds go to the Donna Foundation in Jacksonville, which works directly with Florida families living with breast cancer and needing financial assistance while undergoing treatment. Tides of Hope is the initiative of Hailey Lulgjuraj, who only a week ago completed her full course of chemotherapy after a double mastectomy. She wrote: “I myself had seen the financial havoc that cancer treatment wreaks on one’s household. An opportunity to fundraise and give back to the community for those going through similar treatment, with tougher financial situations, definitely resonated with me. Immediately, we got to work.” The initiative has so far raised $3500+ in t shirt sales and monetary donations from local businesses. See Hailey’s full story here: “Hailey Lulgjuraj Ended Chemo a Week Ago. She Is Hosting a Benefit for Breast Cancer Patients and Survivors Saturday.”









Oct. 28: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk-or-treat event at 6 p.m. the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center–the Flagler County courthouse–at 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. If you plan to attend, please remain inside your vehicle while following the candy station route in the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center parking lot. FCSO personnel will distribute the sweets and provide you with a candy bag with safety tips. Sheriff Woody and Jessie (A.K.A. Sheriff Rick Staly and his wife Debbie) plan to attend and greet you at the start. “Our Trunk-or-Treat event is a fun and safe place for children and adults to join in on the Halloween fun,” Sheriff Staly noted. “FCSO’s Community Engagement team has worked hard to put this event together and we hope you join us for a ‘spooktacular’ evening!”

October 29: Nat Adderley Jr Performs for NEFJA: The North East Florida Jazz Association (NEFJA) is proud to announce that the Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet featuring internationally acclaimed Jazz pianist, bandleader, producer and arranger Nat Adderley, Jr. will be performing a concert at NEFJA’s 20th annual Jeep McCoy Memorial Scholarship Concert Supper, Sunday, October 29 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach. Adderley is best known for his more than 20-year tenure as music director, arranger, producer, and frequent co-writer for Rhythm and Blues legend Luther Vandross. His work as a pianist can be heard on countless other studio recordings, as well as all the music used in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.” The “Jeep” McCoy Memorial Scholarship Concert/Supper will be held from 4 to 7 Pp.m. at the Museum of Arts & Sciences, 352 S. Nova Rd, Daytona Beach. The cost for the Concert AND Supper is $80. Tickets are also available for the concert only at $40. They can be purchased online (with no service charge) at www.nefja.org, at Chez Jacqueline (386-447-1650) in Palm Coast, or by calling Carolyn Hawkins at 386-793-0182 or Muriel McCoy at 386-445-1329. See details here.

October 31: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to its Pink & Pearl Workshop spotlighting Breast and Lung Cancer Awareness at 9:30 am at the clubhouse located at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Free to the public, men and women welcome. This will be an interactive program presented by Halifax Health Grant Cancer Center for Hope Patient Navigators who will discuss the need for Breast and Lung Cancer Screening and the journey into survivorship. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 or Kathi at 908-839-8862 to reserve your spot.









Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event will see attendees coming face to face with Ghostface from the popular ‘Scream’ movie franchise inside a maze replica of set locations from the films, providing all the fun and scares that the series is known for. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. A limited amount of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets will be available to the public via the City of Palm Coast Facebook page during the week of October 23-27. Each day, the page will list a trivia question based on the ‘Scream’ franchise. Those that answer correctly will be automatically entered to win the fast pass tickets for themselves and their party, allowing them entry to the front of the line upon arrival to the event night of their choosing. Winners will be selected and informed daily. View the full video trailer to Hall of Terror 2023 here: https://youtu.be/RzzpXudBUrQ

Notably: I was happy to get this email this week: “I am Clay Jones. My political cartoons are irreverent and hilarious. Please check out the low-res samples below. You can try my service free for a month to decide if you want to subscribe. You will receive a brand new cartoon every…single…day, seven days a week. I don’t sleep. My rate is only…” by then I was looking at his samples, and before long I was writing him to forego the free month, we’d sign up right away: cartoonists are an endangered species, and I’m always on the lookout for good ones, missing the old Bruce Beattie at the News-Journal as I do. Jones seems to be a bit of a workaholic. He draws his cartoons, but also puts out videos storifying the process (see below the one about the cartoon at the top of the page). And he writes, all at his website. Of the cartoon above, he writes: “It’s been two days and Tlaib still hasn’t retracted her blame of Israel for the strike. This is something she needs to own. She’s been rightly criticized by her fellow Democrats for this. Republicans have also criticized her, but they need to shut up. On January 6, even after a white nationalist terrorist attack hit the Capitol, 147 Republicans voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election. During the terrorist attack, Fox News was blaming Antifa. Afterward, many Republicans continued to blame Antifa. Some are still blaming the FBI. Others called it a group of tourist who got a little carried away. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called them patriots and visited many in jail. The white nationalist MAGA terrorists may not be as organized as Hamas, but they’re terrorists just the same. Donald Trump praised the MAGA terrorists, has referred to them as heroes and patriots, and even tweeted to them, ‘We love you.’ The Department of Homeland Security has determined that the greatest terror threat to the United States is not al Qaida, Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, ISIS, or even the fuckers who wrote the Kars-4-Kids jingle, but white nationalist right-wing groups.” —P.T.

Now this:









