The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Make Your Voice Heard: The Flagler County Cultural Council known as FC3 is conducting a survey of Flagler County residents to find out what you want to see the council do to foster culture, history and the arts locally. Access the survey here. The survey is confidential–your name will not be revealed, though it is conducted through Google. The survey is open until Nov. 2. It takes about 10 minutes. FC# is a non-profit organization established about three years ago and designated by the County Commission as the county’s Local Arts Agency. See: “Flagler County Cultural Council Wants You To Know: ‘We’re Here To Stay.’ But It’s Going to Need Help.”
Today at a Glance:
Al Krier Trail Dedication: 10 a.m., with the ceremony beneath the Palm Coast bridge, which is also where attendees should park. Al Krier, a fierce activist for the City of Palm Coast, passed away last year. An unveiling ceremony for a trail dedicated in his honor will take place, with signs installed at both ends of the trail – one near Cimmaron Drive and one at the trail entrance near European Village.
Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, first floor conference room.
Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at the Meeting Room of the Palm Coast Branch Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. No reservations are required, but please call to verify the date and time of the meeting. New members are always welcome so just show up to join in the literary fun. Today: Bonnie Garmus’s Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel.
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]
Halloween Trick or Treating and Costume Contest With Prizes at City Market Place, 5 to 8 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Come out with your kids and en joy an afternoon and evening of trick or treating with no fewer than 26 participating businesses up and down at City Marketplace (literally). See the list of participants here. Businesses and organizations will be decorated for the occasion. The Pet and Kid Costume Contests will take place at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. at the Gazebo, decorated by Joshua from Cut Up and Sew and Amber from The Comic Hippie. First place winners will receive a free professional photograph and first through third place winners will receive a hand made ribbon courtesy of Cut Up and Sew.
Annual Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Presbyterian Church, from now until Halloween, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the church, 156 Florida Park Drive. Pumpkins of all sizes and colors. A maze for the kids, with photo opps. Revenue benefits youth programs.
In Coming Days:
October 28: Palm Coast Founders’ Day Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. The Palm Coast Historical Society will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the opening of its museum in Holland Park. To better acquaint both new and long-time residents with our history we thought it best to attract them to our location in Holland Park with a Founder’s Day reminiscent of a festival. Our family-friendly atmosphere will include music by DJ Vern of Surf 97.3. Five food trucks will be on site which will hopefully encourage folks to relax, browse and linger. Over 24 non-profit community groups, including clubs, historical societies, heritage organizations and more will be displaying their own contributions to Palm Coast history under pop-up tents in the outfield adjacent to our building. Special interest talks will be held under the pavilion across from the museum. More details here.
October 28: Witches of Flagler Beach Bike Ride: Flagler Beach Creates, the non-profit focused on strengthening and polishing Flagler Beach’s uniqueness through a series of artistic events and improvements, is sponsoring its annual Halloween bike-ride fund-raiser starting with bike inspections at 7:30 a.m. at Wickline Park Tennis Courts, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. The entry fee is $32.80 or more: higher donations are encouraged. Riders must be 18 or older, and a participation waiver is required the day of the event. Bicycles only. Electric bike motors may not be used. No scooters, golf carts, skate boards or roller blades. Sign up here. See the rules of the road here. Contact us at email: [email protected] See: “Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms.”
Oct. 28: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk-or-treat event at 6 p.m. the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center–the Flagler County courthouse–at 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. If you plan to attend, please remain inside your vehicle while following the candy station route in the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center parking lot. FCSO personnel will distribute the sweets and provide you with a candy bag with safety tips. Sheriff Woody and Jessie (A.K.A. Sheriff Rick Staly and his wife Debbie) plan to attend and greet you at the start. “Our Trunk-or-Treat event is a fun and safe place for children and adults to join in on the Halloween fun,” Sheriff Staly noted. “FCSO’s Community Engagement team has worked hard to put this event together and we hope you join us for a ‘spooktacular’ evening!”
October 29: Nat Adderley Jr Performs for NEFJA: The North East Florida Jazz Association (NEFJA) is proud to announce that the Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet featuring internationally acclaimed Jazz pianist, bandleader, producer and arranger Nat Adderley, Jr. will be performing a concert at NEFJA’s 20th annual Jeep McCoy Memorial Scholarship Concert Supper, Sunday, October 29 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach. Adderley is best known for his more than 20-year tenure as music director, arranger, producer, and frequent co-writer for Rhythm and Blues legend Luther Vandross. His work as a pianist can be heard on countless other studio recordings, as well as all the music used in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.” The “Jeep” McCoy Memorial Scholarship Concert/Supper will be held from 4 to 7 Pp.m. at the Museum of Arts & Sciences, 352 S. Nova Rd, Daytona Beach. The cost for the Concert AND Supper is $80. Tickets are also available for the concert only at $40. They can be purchased online (with no service charge) at www.nefja.org, at Chez Jacqueline (386-447-1650) in Palm Coast, or by calling Carolyn Hawkins at 386-793-0182 or Muriel McCoy at 386-445-1329. See details here.
October 31: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to its Pink & Pearl Workshop spotlighting Breast and Lung Cancer Awareness at 9:30 am at the clubhouse located at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Free to the public, men and women welcome. This will be an interactive program presented by Halifax Health Grant Cancer Center for Hope Patient Navigators who will discuss the need for Breast and Lung Cancer Screening and the journey into survivorship. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 or Kathi at 908-839-8862 to reserve your spot.
Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event will see attendees coming face to face with Ghostface from the popular ‘Scream’ movie franchise inside a maze replica of set locations from the films, providing all the fun and scares that the series is known for. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. A limited amount of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets will be available to the public via the City of Palm Coast Facebook page during the week of October 23-27. Each day, the page will list a trivia question based on the ‘Scream’ franchise. Those that answer correctly will be automatically entered to win the fast pass tickets for themselves and their party, allowing them entry to the front of the line upon arrival to the event night of their choosing. Winners will be selected and informed daily. View the full video trailer to Hall of Terror 2023 here: https://youtu.be/RzzpXudBUrQ
Notably: In one of his regular emails picture-booking Flagler County’s past before cancer felled him a few weeks ago, Sisco Deen about a year ago sent this picture, from 1978 in the News-Tribune, of what used to be a welcome sign at the south end of Flagler Beach. The Flagler County Historical Society’s caption: “Flagler Beach City Commissioner Bernard Frassrand looks at the new welcome sign along State Road A1A south of the Flagler Beach Recreation Area in 1978. Artist Lee Krisiel designed and painted the sign.” It’s a distant echo to the images that ran here a few days ago showing the razing of the lot next to Veterans Park.
Now this:
What one human being can be to another is not a very great deal; in the end everyone stands alone; and the important thing is, who it is that stands alone. . . . The happiness which we receive from ourselves is greater than that which we obtain from our surroundings. . .. The world in which a man lives shapes itself chiefly by the way in which he looks at it. . . . Since everything which exists or happens for a man exists only in his consciousness, and happens for him alone, the most essential thing for a man is the constitution of his consciousness. . .. Therefore it is with great truth that Aristotle says, “To be happy means to be self-sufficient.”
–From Schopenhauer’s Essays.
Comments
endless dark money says
good cartoon very accurate, sad part is most the gop supporters dont even realize what they are supporting.
Pogo says
@Schopenhauer, notwithstanding…
‘No Man is an Island’
No man is an island entire of itself; every man
is a piece of the continent, a part of the main;
if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe
is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as
well as any manner of thy friends or of thine
own were; any man’s death diminishes me,
because I am involved in mankind.
And therefore never send to know for whom
the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.
Olde English Version
No man is an Iland, intire of itselfe; every man
is a peece of the Continent, a part of the maine;
if a Clod bee washed away by the Sea, Europe
is the lesse, as well as if a Promontorie were, as
well as if a Manor of thy friends or of thine
owne were; any mans death diminishes me,
because I am involved in Mankinde;
And therefore never send to know for whom
the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.
MEDITATION XVII
Devotions upon Emergent Occasions
John Donne
What is Schopenhauer famous for?
Arthur Schopenhauer has been dubbed the artist’s philosopher on account of the inspiration his aesthetics has provided to artists of all stripes. He is also known as the philosopher of pessimism, as he articulated a worldview that challenges the value of existence.
Twice in that life I’ve been given the choice: as a boy and as a man. The boy chose safety, the man chooses suffering. The pain now is part of the happiness then. That’s the deal.
— C.S. Lewis
Ray W. says
Thank you, Pogo.
Pogo says
@Ray W.
Likewise.
My mother, and her mother, raised in North Wilkesboro, N.C. — are, and will ever be, like a guiding star to rely on. Your comment was quite moving. Thank you for sharing those memories, thoughts, and remarks.
Memory Lane
Ray W. says
Once again, I express my thanks to Mr. Tristam, from Schopenhauer’s essay to “Now this” to his editorial columns to … and on and on.
My paternal grandmother, born is 1892, was perhaps the most content individual I have ever known. Secure in her faith (she attended the same church until she entered the assisted living facility run by that church, from her young adulthood to her death).
Simple in her lifestyle, she never learned to drive a car yet raised four successful children. A graduate of a technical business school, she ran her family’s bookkeeping for its business until she married; she didn’t work outside of the home after that. She never remarried after her husband of 40 years suddenly died. One of my sisters asked her why she never remarried, some 30 years after my grandfather passed; she replied: “I could never ask another man to live up to Robert’s standards.” Every night when we visited her in North Carolina, she would invite us all into her bathroom to watch as she ritually unwound her long hair and stroked a brush through it 100 times, talking to us continuously about nothing in particular, yet everything important. She never scolded, yet the way she expressed my name often made me immediately snap to attention. She never smoked, never drank alcohol (I saw her raise a glass of champagne to her lips during a wedding reception toast, but I am not convinced to this day that the liquid passed her lips), never cursed. She never talked politics. She lived in one home from 1921 to 1979, when she moved into an apartment as she waited for her turn to come up to move into the ALF, which had a seven-year waiting list. When she still lived in her home, each time we left, she made us all peanut butter, banana and mayonnaise sandwiches for the trip home.
The second most content person I ever met was my maternal grandmother, born in 1894. Well-educated, she married into a wealthy North Carolina family. A maternal aunt told me the story of the depression. My grandfather had weathered the initial storm, but his brother lost everything. My grandfather loaned him $250,000 to pay his debts, a huge sum at the time, with the promise of repayment. The brother then lost that money, breaking my grandfather’s financial base. When pneumonia hit him in the early ’30’s, he lingered a week before dying, leaving my grandmother with six young children and a coal business that she didn’t know existed until she learned of it during the reading of the will. She had never worked outside of the home before that. He had put the coal company in her name years earlier, long before the financial collapse, so it was not encumbered by his other losses. She taught herself how to sell coal and outlasted all of her competitors in the city, putting all six children through college. I never saw her curse or smoke, but I did see an occasional glass of wine. She lived a simple life, never raised her voice, and she and her sister lived together after her sister’s husband suddenly died from a stroke. She never remarried. She never talked politics. She was a Quaker who believed in helping others, but organized religion is not the Quaker way. Her sister, after my grandmother passed, found her way to the same ALF my paternal grandmother entered; their rooms were close together. When she still lived in her home, my grandmother made us roast chicken wrapped with wax paper for the trip home.
Both grandmothers maintained a large circle of friends and the circle of friends all cared for each other. To me, hatred was foreign to their personalities. To me, both were the virtuous people that our founding fathers hoped would be fostered by their experimental liberal democratic Constitutional republic.
Perhaps Schopenhauer was right. A rich inner life of the mind may have great value in the never-ending search for the elusive good life. Philosophers have long maintained that there are four facets to the good life, each said to be in a shifting form of balance with the others. A life of action, a life of introspection, a life of acceptance that it all can end at any time, and a life of fun. No one facet can predominate, but each facet is to ebb and flow in importance as we face new challenges. Nowhere do the philosophers ever argue that a life of contemplating the beheading of rivals or of slitting throats of employees can be a part of the good life.
joe says
Sarah Huckabilly is just as ignorant as a Governor than she was as a press secretary.