The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor commission conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882

Palm Coast’s Imagine 2050 Kickoff: 1 p.m. at City Hall. The City Council and the Planning and Land Development Regulation Board will discuss the vision and goals for Imagine 2050 during this workshop. It’s an essential step in the process, and all residents are invited to tune in and follow along. “Imagine 2050” is a comprehensive plan update that invites you to have a direct hand in the destiny of Palm Coast. This is your chance to make your mark and create a city that reflects your dreams and aspirations. In simple terms, a comprehensive plan is like a roadmap for the future of our city. It’s a big-picture plan that helps guide how Palm Coast grows and develops over the years. Imagine 2050 will serve as our community’s blueprint, outlining what we want our city to look like in the year 2050 and how we’ll get there. Imagine having a say in the parks you visit, the roads you drive on, the schools your children attend, and so much more. These events are your opportunity to be a part of the decision-making process that will shape our city’s destiny. On Wednesday, the city is hosting a community engagement session from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. See details.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Palm Coast’s Imagine 2050 Community Engagement Session, 4 to 7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Imagine having a say in the parks you visit, the roads you drive on, the schools your children attend, and so much more. These events are your opportunity to be a part of the decision-making process that will shape our city’s destiny. City leaders, planners, and staff members will be present to listen, learn, and take notes. The input received will help shape the policies and projects that will guide Palm Coast’s growth for decades to come.