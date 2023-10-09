The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 9, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission holds a closed-door session to discuss the county’s litigation with Captain’s BBQ, a lawsuit the restaurant at Bings Landing filed in 2021. The session is scheduled for a little after 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Notably: So. It’s Columbus Day. Must we? Still? “Revisionism redresses the balance up to a point; but, driven by

Western guilt, it may verge on masochism,” the historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. wrote in a September 1992 Atlantic article. “Let me cite the resolution on the quincentennial adopted by the National Council of Churches: ‘What some historians have termed a ‘discovery’ in reality was an invasion and colonization with legalized occupation, genocide, economic exploitation and a deep level of institutional racism and moral decadence.’ The Council of Churches’ three-page statement is a stern indictment of the criminal history of the European conquest. The quincentennial, the resolution concludes, should be an occasion not for celebration but for ‘repentance.'” Schlesinger doesn’t go that far, because he was into name-dropping. So he continued: “Recently, in Havana, I asked Fidel Castro how he looks on the impending quincentennial. He replied, ‘We are critical. Columbus brought many bad things.’ I said, ‘If it weren’t for Columbus, you wouldn’t be here.’ Castro said, ‘Well, Columbus brought good things as well as bad.’ This slightly schizophrenic reaction is not untypical.”: —P.T.

