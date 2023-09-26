The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Tuesday Night: A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Taylor Manjarres, who pleaded to second-degree murder in the death of Zaire Roberts in an R-Section home invasion robbery in December 2021, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401. Roberts had been one of her co-conspirators. He was killed by Danial Marashi, who was in his parents’ home. But the robbers were charged with the death. Her other co-conspirator, Kwentel Moultrie, was sentenced to 35 years earlier this month, and will serve 45, including a sentence for another crime. (See: “Kwentel Moultrie Pleads to Murder, Will Serve 45 Years in Prison on Series of Convictions.”)

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.









In Coming Days:

Notably: Brightline’s launch of the Orland-Miami line last Friday should have been a state celebration, a state holiday, an occasion to add 50 feet to every flagpole and fly the state flag that high, but for one thing: the state, unfortunately, had nothing to do with it, other than the GOP’s usual ridicule for trains or anything approaching mass transit projects. That kind of thinking prefers to add more lanes to highways, more cars, more pavement–the amount of pavement in the United states, between roads and parking lots, would cover the entirety of West Virginia–more travel time, more road rage. Mass transit is our future We just can’t see it. In one of his most contemptible anti-democratic moves, Jeb Bush killed what should have been a network of bullet trains, after voters approved the plan with a constitutional amendment. So Brightline is left to developing an intercity system on private dollars alone. It cannot possibly work: a train every hour between Orlando and Miami? Not until the stations are webbed in local rail links like Sunrail, which doesn’t yet go to Orlando airport, not even to Daytona Beach. The freedom to drive in this state is as “free” as the degraded, demoralizing meaning of that word has become. Meanwhile, this in today’s Times: “The average annual cost of ownership is up more than 13 percent from last year to more than $12,000, or just over $1,000 a month, according to the latest research from the automobile owners group AAA. […] The average cost per mile for a vehicle driven 15,000 miles a year is about 81 cents, AAA says. But it’s $1.06 for a popular half-ton pickup truck like a Chevrolet Silverado. If you need a truck only occasionally to haul mulch from the garden center, it might make sense to buy a smaller car — say, a compact sport utility vehicle like a Nissan Rogue — at about 67 cents per mile and rent a truck when you really need one.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.