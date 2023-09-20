The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 29, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]









In Coming Days:

Notably: It’s not just flying that “sucks,” as Robert Reich puts it below. It’s the match-size seats, the rudeness of flyers, the imperiousness of attendants, the delays, the last-minute cancellations, the price-gouging wifi, or even how some airports–as in Detroit, where they appear not to want the city rabble to hang out–don’t even have shops or electric plugs anywhere outside of TSA-cleared zones. It’s the reduction of people to animals, shearing them of dignity at every turn, forcing them to submit, submit, submit. It makes the TSA lines the most efficient and almost pleasant part of the trip: yes, you may stand there for a while, but the lines go rapidly, and the TSA folks tend to be quite professional, their sternness more direct than condescending. The services around the airports, once you make it past that point, can be a whole other story: I waited longer for a single black coffee than I did in the TSA line. Should we be complaining of what still amounts to an enormous convenience, and with so much grist for metaphors? Or the way flying triggers this line from Thoreau’s earliest journals: “It is never enough that our life is an easy one. We must live on the stretch; not be satisfied with a tame and undisturbed round of weeks and days, but retire to our rest like soldiers on the eve of a battle, looking forward with ardor to the strenuous sortie of the morrow.” —P.T.

Now this:









