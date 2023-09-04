The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 4, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

It’s Labor Day. All schools, government offices, banks and some private sector businesses are closed.

Down Under Country Music Festival: at Jimmy Hula’s in Port Orange. This end-of-summer bash ending today features a lineup of top-notch country artists, mouthwatering food from local food trucks and Jimmy Hula’s, and refreshing drinks from Dunes Brewing. The festival will be held under the Dunlawton Bridge, so you’ll be surrounded by stunning views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Labor Day food truck fiesta on Monday.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notebook: It’s Labor Day of course. But what does that mean, other than the occasional sale (which doesn’t mean much anymore, with the world turned over to Amazons), the obligatory grill, the boozing and day off we can all, supposedly, use. So in the interest of the real Labor Day, let’s address a few ought-to-be correctives. First, this day should really fall on May 1, along with the rest of the world’s commemoration. But it’s too Socialist for this country, too worker-centered. So America-first’s Congress chose to go its own way in 1894, when it considered laborers a subspecies. It was the Haymarket Square massacre in Chicago, after all–the massacre conservatives typically refer to as a “riot,” that dog-whistle of a word always intended to dehumanize the participants, even those who are killed and truncheoned–that led to the designation of the day in one of those fleeting moments of remorse. Recall: laborers had demonstrated at Haymarket Square in favor of an 8-hour day, rather than the endless shifts they were forced to work in those days of Lochner and glory. The forgettable but cruel, union-busting Grover Cleveland (“while the people should patriotically and cheerfully support their Government,” he had said in his second inaugural address, “its functions do not include the support of the people”) designated that same year the first Monday in September as Labor Day, a “legal public holiday,” like Christmas, New Year’s, and what was then Feb. 22, May 31 and still is July 4. But it was very quickly co-opted by the forces of dehumanization, literally. It became not a day to celebrate the worker for his and her sake alone, as workers, as people, as individuals, but as workers who benefit the welfare of the country, a recalibration away from the individual summed up in the way even Biden’s Labor Department describes, with not a hint of irony and a torrent of unspoken disdain for the worker, the meaning of the holiday: “American labor has raised the nation’s standard of living and contributed to the greatest production the world has ever known and the labor movement has brought us closer to the realization of our traditional ideals of economic and political democracy. It is appropriate, therefore, that the nation pays tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership – the American worker.” It’s not for the worker that we celebrate Labor day, but for what the worker achieved, for what luxuries the worker provided, for the ends the worker–the means to our end–provided. This approach is no different than what happened at Bunnell Elementary last month, where Blacks were turned into objects, instruments, mules, to the school’s purpose: raising scores (raising that “standard of living,” as applied to schools). It is enslavement a few steps removed, a reduction of individual human beings to cogs, a refusal to recognize the individual, the worker, for who the worker is, for what the worker does, full stop. Not for what that work provides (beyond what it provides the worker and the worker’s family). It is, in other words, an amoral recasting of the worker as a thing. The recasting was complete when labor Day somewhere along the line became what every website retracing the history of the day says it is: the marker of the end of summer, when Americans celebrate… something. Essential workers maybe? That patronizing way of the Covid years of thanking life-savers with a little applause, a few signs and a few daily pot-bangings, so we don’t have to pay them what they’re worth or give them more than two weeks’ time off a year, max–or fire them when they call out one too many times? So remember your fellow-workers–not the white-collar nine-to-fivers, who need no remembrance and whose work is more like money-making leisure, but working-class workers, the ones who make life possible and enjoyable, usually at their life’s expense, the ones paid shitty wages and given shittier benefits if any, the ones slaving to get food to your table, to get your garbage picked off the streets (as you yell and scream that they tumbled your precious garbage can the wrong way), to get your meds dispensed the right way and your diapers off of you on time–yours, old men and women, not your children’s, though there are those too. And of course be sure to spit on the City Council net time a council member dares suggest that maybe, just maybe, we ought to pay more attention to affordable housing for our most stressed workers. Happy Labor Day. —P.T.

