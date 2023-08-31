The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 31, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Drug Court usually scheduled for today will not convene.

Flagler County Comprehensive Plan update: A public workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road, Palm Coast.

Overdose Awareness Walk: The Overdose Awareness Walk begins at Wadsworth Park at 6 p.m. and travels over the bridge to Veterans Park for a memorial.









September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Notably: The morbid in us impels us, as Florida is “digging out” from the latest storm of cliches, among other unforced rubble of mournfully corroded civilization in this corner of third-world America, to recall that on this day in 1886 America shook from South to North and West to East in what was the first recorded earthquake on the East Coast, centered in Charleston. As The Times reported under an understated headline–“The Continent Trembles,” in its left-most, and therefore not lead, column above the fold on the front page: the lead column was given over to “Bank Robbers At Bay,” datelined St. Louis–the story went: “Slight shocks of earthquakes were felt in almost every section of this country last evening, the range of the disturbance extending from this city [that is, new York City, where city buildings swayed, but with no great damage] as far west as Omaha and south as far as Mobile, Ala. The wave is reported generally as passing from north to south and the time of successive shocks is given varying from a few minutes after 9 o’clock to 10 o’clock. A great many people were frightened, and windows were rattled and vigorously shaken up in many places, but no report of any serious damage to person or property has thus far been received.” But then came this ominous paragraph, the toll of 100 dead yet unknown in that city: “After the earthquake shock there was no telegraphic communication last night with Charleston, S. C., from any point in the country. The telegraph companies were unable to get press dispatches or other communications from there. That section of the country seems to have been the centre of the disturbance. Savannah, Ga., reported that the shock was the severest ever felt in that locality. It is known that a bridge in the vicinity of Charleston was shaken from its foundations, and the wires were all lost, but that is not so serious as the fact that various other points through which there should be a communication with the city are unable to get anything from within a radius of several miles of the place.” The next day’s headline, still in the left-most column (maybe that was the lead story back then), put it more starkly: “LEVELED TO THE GROUND.” Three-quarters of the city was destroyed, the paper reported with 30 to 40 lives lost, an undercount. South Carolina’s Waring Historical Library (“which documents the history of the health sciences in South Carolina, the Southeast, and the 18 and 19th century Atlantic World”) has several arresting pictures of the catastrophe, such as this one of King Street near Queen Street: This one is from Wikimedia Commons: —P.T.

