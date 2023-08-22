The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.
In Coming Days:
September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].
Cry me a river of oil: “While the world’s major oil and gas companies have seen a fall from last year’s highs, they are still raking in major profits,” Statista reports. “In the first six months of 2023, Saudi Aramco made $62 billion in net income, which is down 30 percent compared to the same time period one year before, but is still dwarfing its international competitors. U.S. owned ExxonMobil saw earnings of $19.3 billion in the first half year of 2023, down 17 percent from the first six months of 2022, while Chevron recorded a 30 percent drop from $18 billion to $12.6 billion. Meanwhile, British company Shell saw its profits fall by more than a half in H1 (-54 percent), from $25 billion to $11.9 billion.” Meanwhile, “The United States consumed 19 million barrels of oil per day, followed by its fiercest economic and political competitor, the People’s Republic of China, with 14 million barrels per day this past year. The usage of other countries pales compared to the two superpowers: The rest of the top 8 consumers combined only amounted to two thirds of the amount used by the U.S. and China.”
What chiefly distinguishes the daily press of the United States from the press of all other countries pretending to culture is not its lack of truthfulness or even its lack of dignity and honor, for these deficiencies are common to the newspapers everywhere, but its incurable fear of ideas, its constant effort to evade the discussion of fundamentals by translating all issues into a few elemental fears, its incessant reduction of all reflection to mere emotion. It is, in the true sense, never well-informed. It is seldom intelligent, save in the arts of the mob-master. It is never courageously honest. Held harshly to a rigid correctness of opinion by the plutocracy that controls it with less and less attempt at disguise, and menaced on all sides by censorships that it dare not flout, it sinks rapidly into formalism and feebleness. Its yellow section is perhaps its most respectable section, for there the only vestige of the old free journalist survives. In the more conservative papers one finds only a timid and petulant animosity to all questioning of the existing order, however urbane and sincere— a pervasive and ill-concealed dread that the mob now heated up against the orthodox hobgoblins may suddenly begin to unearth hobgoblins of its own, and so run amok. For it is upon the emotions of the mob, of course, that the whole comedy is played. Theoretically the mob is the repository of all political wisdom and virtue; actually it is the ultimate source of all political power. Even the plutocracy cannot make war upon it openly, or forget the least of its weaknesses. The business of keeping it in order must be done discreetly, warily, with delicate technique. In the main that business consists of keeping alive its deep-seated fears — of strange faces, of unfamiliar ideas, of unhackneyed gestures, of untested liberties and responsibilities. The one permanent emotion of the inferior man, as of all the simpler mammals, is fear — fear of the unknown, the complex, the inexplicable. What he wants beyond everything else is safety. His instincts incline him toward a society so organized that it will protect him at all hazards, and not only against perils to his hide but also against assaults upon his mind — against the need to grapple with unaccustomed problems, to weigh ideas, to think things out for himself, to scrutinize the platitudes upon which his everyday thinking is based. Content under kaiserism so long as it functions efficiently, he turns, when kaiserism falls, to some other and perhaps worse form of paternalism, bringing to its benign tyranny only the docile tribute of his pathetic allegiance. In America it is the newspaper that is his boss. From it he gets support for his elemental illusions. In it he sees a visible embodiment of his own wisdom and consequence. Out of it he draws fuel for his simple moral passion, his congenital suspicion of heresy, his dread of the unknown. And behind the newspaper stands the plutocracy, ignorant, unimaginative and timorous.
–From H.L. Mencken’s Prejudices, Second Series (1920).
