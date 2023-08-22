The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.









Today at a Glance:

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Cry me a river of oil: “While the world’s major oil and gas companies have seen a fall from last year’s highs, they are still raking in major profits,” Statista reports. “In the first six months of 2023, Saudi Aramco made $62 billion in net income, which is down 30 percent compared to the same time period one year before, but is still dwarfing its international competitors. U.S. owned ExxonMobil saw earnings of $19.3 billion in the first half year of 2023, down 17 percent from the first six months of 2022, while Chevron recorded a 30 percent drop from $18 billion to $12.6 billion. Meanwhile, British company Shell saw its profits fall by more than a half in H1 (-54 percent), from $25 billion to $11.9 billion.” Meanwhile, “The United States consumed 19 million barrels of oil per day, followed by its fiercest economic and political competitor, the People’s Republic of China, with 14 million barrels per day this past year. The usage of other countries pales compared to the two superpowers: The rest of the top 8 consumers combined only amounted to two thirds of the amount used by the U.S. and China.”

For the full calendar, go here.